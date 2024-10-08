Ukrainian Sappers Defuse 1.5-Tonne Russian Bomb In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A bomb squad from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has successfully neutralised an ODAB-1500 high-explosive bomb, which was used by Russian invaders to attack the Pokrovsk district in the Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

The explosive object was discovered by local residents, who turned to rescuers for help. Experts identified the dangerous object as an ODAB-1500.

Rescuers, together with the National Police and local authorities, restricted access to the danger zone.

After a thorough inspection of the area, the bomb squad defused the bomb.

The ODAB-1500 is a 1500 kg high-explosive detonating aerial bomb that belongs to the old generation of two-stroke thermobaric munitions. When it detonates, it produces not only a fire cloud but also a shock wave front with ultra-high pressure.

As reported, in March 2024, Russian invaders deployed the ODAB-1500 with a planning and correction module for the first time.

Photo: SES