عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Imposed Retaliatory Duties Against The EU

China Imposed Retaliatory Duties Against The EU


10/8/2024 7:09:24 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese government has imposed duties on European brandy in the amount of 30.6-39%. This decision was Beijing's response to the introduction of EU duties on imports of electric vehicles from China, Azernews reports.

Duties on brandy are temporary, the publication clarifies. Starting from Friday, October 11, importers are required to make a deposit for the amount of the duty to the Chinese customs service.

Such a move potentially gives Chinese negotiators leverage in negotiations with the European Union on reducing or eliminating duties on Chinese electric vehicles. We are talking about increasing tariffs on imports of electric cars from China to 45% starting from October 31 for the next five years. The European Commission believes that duties are necessary for "fair competition" in the market.

MENAFN08102024000195011045ID1108759730


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search