Demotech, Inc. Seeks Comments On Life Company Classification System

The Demotech Life Company Classification System categorizes individual life insurers, not the groups or families of insurers they belong to, into one of ten categories, based on our analysis of the data reported by the insurers on their 2023 National Association of Insurance Companies annual statements.

The intent is to categorize life companies by their business model and scope of operation.

A company cannot be assigned to more than one category.

For the purposes of the Demotech Company Classification System, premium includes annuity considerations.

The ten categories comprising Demotech's Life Company Classification System are described in the table below.