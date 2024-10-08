Brazil’S Inpasa Launches World’S Largest Corn Ethanol Plant

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Inpasa, Brazil's leading corn ethanol producer, has unveiled its expanded biorefinery in Sinop, Mato Grosso. The company claims this facility now stands as the world's largest grain-based biofuel production plant.



This development marks a significant step for Brazil's biofuel and strengthens its position in production. The Sinop can produce 2.1 billion liters of ethanol annually, processing 4.6 million tons of corn each year.



Inpasa invested R$4.1 billion (about $820 million) in this expansion. The facility also generates 1 million tons of DDGs, 105,000 tons of corn oil, and 804.1 GWh of bioelectricity.



Built in 2019, the Sinop complex has undergone several expansion phases. The latest addition includes two new production stages now in operation.



This announcement coincides with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signing the "Fuel of the Future" bill, promoting sustainable energy solutions in Brazil.







Brazil's ethanol industry has traditionally relied on sugarcane, but corn ethano production has grown rapidly. Experts predict corn ethanol will make up about 20% of Brazil's total ethanol output this harvest season.



This marks a significant shift in the country's biofuel landscape. Inpasa started in Paraguay in 2008 and now operates five plants across Brazil and Paraguay, with two more under construction.

Brazil's Corn Ethanol Expansion and Environmental Strategy

In September 2023, the company announced plans to invest 1.2 billion reais in a new ethanol plant in Bahia state. The rise of corn ethanol production aligns with Brazil's environmental goals, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



The Sinop plant uses about 10% of Mato Grosso state's corn production, utilizing second-crop corn that might otherwise go to waste. This growing industry creates new economic opportunities, particularly in Brazil's agricultural regions.



The "Fuel of the Future" bill supports this growth, aiming to increase sustainable fuel production and use in Brazil. It promotes higher ethanol blending in gasoline and encourages the development of sustainable aviation fuel.



Inpasa's Sinop expansion showcases Brazil's potential in sustainable energy production, balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility.



In short, as global demand for renewable fuels rises, Brazil's corn ethanol industry is well-positioned to play a crucial role in the international market for sustainable energy solutions.

