Fish Window Cleaning Named Among Franchising's Best

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Country's Largest Window Cleaning Franchise named To Franchise Times Top 400 List

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Fish Window Cleaning , the nation's premier window cleaning service, is happy to once again be named among the Franchise Times Top 400 . An exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales, Fish Window Cleaning jumped twelve spots from 2023, ranked at #294 in 2024.

The list is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort by Franchise Times. It is a ranking of the largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year's performance. With 265 total units nationwide, Fish Window Cleaning saw a 10.8% growth in sales.

"This honor is a testament to our dedicated employees and the system and culture we have in place," said John English, Fish Window Cleaning Director of Franchise Development. "It says a lot about the growth of our business, but also the loyalty of our customers and the quality our brand offers. We couldn't be happier to once again be recognized by Franchise Times."

Fish Window Cleaning is a service-based franchise that caters its services to both residential and commercial clients. Along with interior and exterior windows, Fish also cleans gutters, chandeliers and skylights, among other services.

To see the rankings in full, visit .

For more information on franchise opportunities with Fish Window Cleaning, please see .

About Fish Window Cleaning

Fish Window Cleaning was founded in St. Louis in 1978 and is now the largest window cleaning franchise in the country, with over 260 locations nationwide. FISH provides service to more than 200,000 commercial and residential customers. Free estimates and customized service plans tailored to each customer's needs and budget are just a few offered benefits. For more information, visit , or call 1-877-707-FISH (3474).

Media Contact:

Mike Toper

[email protected]

(919) 813-6511

SOURCE Fish Window Cleaning

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED