Golflync Inc. CEO And Co-Founder Noah Dipasquale Is Dedicated To Offering Serious Golfers Epic Experiences And A Strong Community

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



DiPasquale was featured in publications discussing his journey from the tech to entrepreneurship with Epic Club and now GolfLync.

Since its inception in 2018, Epic Golf Club, partnering with 200 private clubs in 43 states, plus first-rate clubs in 13 countries, has become known for its exclusive membership and five-star experiences, now having grown to 1,000 members. DiPasquale has brought that same sense of golfing dedication to GolfLync, an unmatched social networking platform, uniting golf enthusiasts in a top-tier golfing community of players and clubs.

GolfLync

CEO and Co-Founder Noah DiPasquale, a visionary known for reimagining industries, is dedicated to providing an epic experience to all members of his exclusive Epic Golf Club, and now fostering a dynamic golfing community with GolfLync, a pioneering golf social networking platform where golf enthusiasts can come together and enjoy the game at its highest level.

In a series of recent articles highlighting DiPasquale's journey from the tech industry to entrepreneurship and the unique experience offered by Epic Golf Club, the entrepreneur discusses what sets his projects apart in the golfing community, what inspired him to create Epic Golf Club, as well as the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GolfLync are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN