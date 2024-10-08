20 Years Of Inspiring Better Futures With PNC

(MENAFN- 3BL) In 2004, the PNC Foundation was faced with a challenge: it had focused grantmaking on meeting the unique needs of the communities in the company's 12 markets. While this enabled custom solutions to local challenges, the PNC Foundation struggled to clearly articulate the impact its philanthropy was driving.

Recognizing the need to align grantmaking with one cause, the PNC Foundation first turned to employees for input. Overwhelmingly, employees expressed a passion for early childhood education. This led to the launch of PNC Grow Up Great, a $500 million, multi-year, bilingual initiative aimed at preparing children from birth to age five for success in school and life. Fast forward to today, Grow Up Great is celebrating its 20th anniversary, having positively impacted more than 10 million children through grants and educational programs across the U.S.

We invited Sally McCrady, Chair and President of the PNC Foundation, to share how Grow Up Great has sustained lasting impact over two decades. She highlighted the program's strategic direction, driven by strong leadership engagement, active employee volunteerism, and a commitment to asking,“Is this going to help children?” By staying true to this mission and fostering a culture of service, Grow Up Great has become a powerful force for early childhood education, inspiring long-term success both within PNC and in the communities it serves.

Listen for insights on:



Managing a philanthropic initiative so it remains relevant and impactful

Working alongside and supporting partners in growing their capabilities and offerings Engaging employees through skills-based volunteerism

