Revolutionizing Sewer Grease Control: Introducing The Minimizer System From Helix Environmental Solutions

The Minimizer System from Helix Environmental solves sewer grease hotspots and helps prevent SSOs by automatically dispensing grease-eating microbes into problem lines.

New Solution Combines Automated Dispensing with Powerful Microbial Agents for Sustained Grease Control, Helping Cities Prevent Sewer Backups and SSOs.

- Eric StoneDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Helix Environmental is proud to unveil the Minimizer System, a groundbreaking innovation designed to address the persistent problem of grease accumulation in sewer lines and lift stations. This state-of-the-art system not only dissolves stubborn grease deposits but also fosters a beneficial ecology in collection systems to prevent future grease buildup, transforming sewer maintenance and management.The Minimizer System represents a significant advancement in sewer grease control, offering municipal wastewater departments a superior cleaning method. By automatically dosing a potent microbial formula, The Minimizer System effectively dissolves grease and promotes a healthier, more efficient sewer environment.Key Benefits of The Minimizer System:* Prevents Sewer Backups and Sanitary Sewer Overflows (SSOs): By establishing a robust grease-fighting microbial biofilm in sewers, The Minimizer System reduces the risk of blockages and overflows that can lead to costly and disruptive incidents.* Resource and Water Efficiency: Unlike conventional jetting methods, which require extensive water use and high operational costs, The Minimizer System operates with minimal resource consumption, offering a more sustainable solution for grease management.* Enhanced Personnel Safety: The Minimizer System's installation at the top of manholes and lift stations reduces the need for hazardous and time-consuming fieldwork, reducing personnel exposure to dangerous traffic conditions.* Improved Waste Treatment: The system's microbial action also aids in breaking down other wastes, which subsequently decreases the burden on downstream waste treatment processes, leading to more efficient treatment and reduced operational costs.* Easy Installation and Maintenance: Designed for simplicity, The Minimizer System requires minimal effort to install and maintain, making it a practical addition to any municipality's grease control program.“The Minimizer System is a game-changer in sewer maintenance,” said Eric Stone, VP at Helix Environmental.“Our innovative technology not only addresses the immediate challenges of grease buildup but also contributes to long-term sewer health and operational efficiency. We're excited to offer a solution that delivers a compelling return on investment and supports municipalities in achieving their sustainability and safety goals.”The Minimizer System is available now and is poised to make a significant impact on how municipalities manage sewer grease. For more information about The Minimizer System and how it can enhance your grease control program, visit helixlabs/minimizer-systemAbout Helix Environmental:Helix Environmental is a division of Helix Labs, a leading provider of innovative, sustainable solutions for grease and odor control in wastewater collection systems. With a strong commitment to protecting communities and the environment, Helix Environmental delivers cutting-edge products designed to address the complex challenges faced by municipal wastewater managers.

Solve Sewer Grease Hotspots with the Minimizer System from Helix Environmental

