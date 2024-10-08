Earfun's New UBOOM® X Speaker Is A Massive 80W Portable Speaker That Unleashes All The Thrills

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sporting dynamic

LEDs, 80 watts of power, a rugged handle, and a carrying strap, the all-new UBOOM® X creates jam sessions everywhere users go.

EarFun UBOOM® X - Lightweight JumboBassTM Portable Bluetooth Speaker for Superior Outdoor Listening.

The original UBOOM® was EarFun's entry into the wireless speaker space. Quickly earning praise for its performance and value, EarFun followed up with the UBOOM® L, another award-winning release. Now, EarFun is releasing a more powerful addition to its small but mighty lineup of wireless Bluetooth speakers. The UBOOM® X is a more prominent, rugged speaker with a broader feature set that integrates a durable handle and strap for the ultimate portable audio experience. Its innovative design has already won it a coveted Red Dot Design Award for 2024. The original product designer wanted to take the formula that made the previous two speakers successful and enhance and maximize the new UBOOM® X in every possible way.

80 Watts of Bliss

Having a larger footprint, the UBOOM® X is a heftier portable speaker with a presence. Even with the sturdy carrying strap, the portable speaker is still surprisingly lightweight. With two 30-watt four-inch dynamic drivers, two 10-watt 20mm silk dome tweeters, and two outward-facing passive bass radiators, EarFun's new wireless Bluetooth speaker produces a serious 80 watts of room-filling power. The newly patented Innovate JumboBassTM is EarFun's bass system that creates mind-blowing levels of low-end frequencies and is featured here for the first time.

Oluv's Gadgets Collab and EQ Customization

But the sound is greater than the sum of its specifications. EarFun's forward-thinking engineers collaborated with Austria-based music geek Oluv, the personality behind the audio review channel Oluv's Gadgets on YouTube, helping tailor 7 unique EQ settings that bring out the best of the UBOOM® X's lively sound signature. Accessing those custom EQ profiles is a breeze with EarFun's Audio App, where you can adjust your sound preferences to achieve magic.

Party Connect and RGB Show

And to expand on that magic, the UBOOM® X features a Party Connect mode that allows up to 50 UBOOM® X speakers to play in sync - perfect for multi-room gatherings and parties. While outside, there is a chance you might need some light. The UBOOM® X sports two spherical, dynamic multi-color LEDs to bring everyone to the party's center or induce a complimenting atmosphere during laidback listening. Using the EarFun Audio App, users can toggle their choice of LED color or select one of the presets.

Endless Connectivity

The UBOOM® X will be a connectivity beast. It uses the latest low-latency Bluetooth 5.3 to facilitate snappy and secure wireless connections with devices and other UBOOM® X speakers.

As a result, the battery-efficient design offers all day and some 30 hours of playback and 30-watt charging via USB-C. Opening the rubberized seal in the speaker's rear exposes the dual USB-C ports and the welcome 3.5mm auxiliary port for a wired connection. One of the USB-C ports supplies charging from the embedded power bank, allowing people to charge on the go or when they're in the great outdoors, where no power outlet is in sight. And with their smartphone connected they can answer calls with the integrated microphone and interface with Apple's Siri or Google Assistant.

Built for the Outdoors

As a true outdoor wireless speaker, the UBOOM® X is protected by IP67-grade water resistance and their proprietary waterproofing SweatShieldTM technology. While many speakers can suffer a hit in audio quality due to trade-offs from weatherproofing or enhancing material integrity, EarFun's UBOOM® X offers multiple indoor and outdoor modes to ensure the best performance based on users' environment. Sound quality remains at the forefront of EarFun's philosophy.

Price and Availability

The UBOOM® X now is available on myearfun and Amazon at $159.99.

For more information on EarFun UBOOM® X and the rest of the EarFun wireless audio collection, visit .

About EarFun

EarFun, an audio brand established in California in 2018, is run by an experienced group of industrial designers, acoustic engineers and music enthusiasts who shared the goal of creating next-generation wireless audio devices. The EarFun team is driven by a passion for music and a commitment to delivering solutions that use the latest technology to improve sound for wireless audio products. EarFun has become one of the most acclaimed wireless audio brands worldwide within just 3 years.

