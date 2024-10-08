Hclsoftware Expands U.S. Distribution Channel With Ingram Micro

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New strategic distribution agreement will scale HCLSoftware's reach in the United States



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLSoftware, the software business division of HCLTech, today announced it has signed a U.S. distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., one of the world's largest and most strategic distributors. Under the new agreement,

will market, sell, and support HCLSoftware's leading enterprise software solutions to its partners in the U.S.

HCLSoftware fuels the Digital + by developing, marketing, selling and supporting solutions in five key areas: data & analytics, AI & intelligent operations, total experience, cybersecurity, and business & industry applications. HCLSoftware serves more than 20,000 organizations in 130 countries, including a majority of the Fortune 100, and almost half of the Fortune 500. HCL Software is a global leader in software innovation, built on a rich heritage of pioneering spirit and unwavering commitment to customer success.

"This new alliance with Ingram Micro will play an integral part in expanding our US footprint and in providing added value for our partner community," said Amit Gupta, Executive Vice President and Chief Partner Officer, HCLSoftware. "With this agreement, HCLSoftware partners will have access to Ingram Micro's vital technology services, including financing, specialized marketing and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support. We look forward to a long, successful relationship centered on driving success for our mutual customers."

Ingram Micro will sell HCLSoftware's cybersecurity solutions (HCL BigFix and HCL AppScan), business applications (HCL Commerce and HCL Unica), and automation solution (HCL Workload Automation).

"As our partners and their customers across industries navigate through their digital transformation, cloud, AI and security journeys, we are thrilled to welcome HCLSoftware to our expanding portfolio of enterprise software solutions," said Adam Bellows, Executive Director & Category Leader, Networking and Security, Ingram Micro. "HCLSoftware's focus on empowering organizations to drive business outcomes through continued software innovation and exceptional customer service aligns well with Ingram Micro's overarching commitment to enabling and supporting our customers' success at scale."

