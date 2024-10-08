Canned Motor Pumps Market Size To Grow USD 2173.1 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 2.8% Valuates Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGALORE, India, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Canned Motor Pumps is Segmented by Type (Standard Basic Pumps, High Temperature Pumps, Reverse Circulation Pumps, Pumps for Liquid with High Melting Point, Multistage Pumps), by Application (Chemical Industry, Oil & Gas, HVAC Industry, Nuclear Energy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2030.

The Global Canned Motor Pumps Market was valued at USD 1787 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 2173.1 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Canned Motor Pumps Market:

The Canned Motor Pumps Market is growing steadily due to its critical role in industries that require leak-proof and safe pumping solutions. These pumps are especially popular in sectors such as chemicals, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment, where their hermetically sealed design prevents leakage and contamination. As industries focus more on eco-friendly, maintenance-free, and energy-efficient operations, the demand for canned motor pumps rises. Growth is particularly strong in regions like North America and Europe, where stringent environmental regulations and industrial safety standards drive the need for these specialized pumps.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CANNED MOTOR PUMPS MARKET:

Standard basic pumps play a pivotal role in the growth of the canned motor pumps market. These pumps, which are known for their simplified design and reliable performance, are particularly appealing to industries seeking cost-effective and maintenance-friendly pumping solutions. Due to the lower initial capital investment and minimal maintenance requirements, standard basic pumps offer an accessible entry point for many industrial applications. Their widespread use in industries like water treatment, HVAC, and general manufacturing ensures a stable demand, which in turn drives the overall market growth of canned motor pumps.

The chemical industry is a significant driver of the canned motor pumps market. These pumps, which are hermetically sealed, are highly suited for transporting hazardous, corrosive, or volatile chemicals. As the chemical industry continues to expand globally, driven by demand in emerging economies and stricter environmental regulations, the need for safe and leak-free pumping solutions has become crucial. Canned motor pumps, with their leak-proof design, align well with the stringent safety standards of the chemical industry, thereby boosting their adoption and driving the growth of the market.

The oil and gas sector is a key growth driver for the canned motor pumps market due to the need for reliable and safe equipment in this demanding industry. Canned motor pumps, with their ability to operate under extreme pressure and temperature conditions, are indispensable for offshore drilling, oil refining, and petrochemical applications. Their hermetically sealed design ensures no leakage of hazardous materials, making them a safer option compared to conventional pumps. With ongoing exploration activities and increasing demand for energy globally, the oil and gas industry's reliance on canned motor pumps continues to propel market growth.

Industries across the globe are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions. Canned motor pumps, with their sealed design, prevent leakage of harmful chemicals or gases, thereby reducing environmental risks. This characteristic aligns well with the growing regulatory push toward greener industrial processes. Additionally, their energy-efficient operation, coupled with the elimination of mechanical seals, contributes to lower energy consumption and reduced operational emissions. The rising focus on sustainability is expected to drive significant growth in the adoption of canned motor pumps.

Canned motor pumps are highly valued in applications involving the handling of hazardous and volatile materials. Their hermetically sealed design prevents the escape of toxic substances, making them crucial for industries such as chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, and oil refining. As safety regulations become more stringent globally, particularly in developed markets like North America and Europe, industries are increasingly opting for canned motor pumps to comply with safety standards. The growing emphasis on industrial safety and environmental protection is propelling the demand for these pumps in hazardous applications.

Water treatment facilities are increasingly adopting canned motor pumps due to their reliability and ability to handle aggressive chemicals and fluids without leakage. As global water scarcity and pollution concerns intensify, governments and private enterprises are investing heavily in water treatment infrastructure. The growing need for effective and leak-proof pumps in desalination plants, wastewater treatment, and chemical dosing applications is driving the adoption of canned motor pumps, further contributing to the market's expansion.

The global canned motor pumps market exhibits regional variations based on industrial demand and regulatory frameworks. North America and Europe dominate the market due to the presence of established industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, where canned motor pumps are extensively used. Stricter environmental and safety regulations in these regions also drive adoption. In Asia-Pacific, rapid industrialization and infrastructure development, especially in China and India, are fueling market growth. The Middle East & Africa region sees demand from oil & gas projects, while Latin America's growth is driven by mining and chemical industries.

CANNED MOTOR PUMPS MARKET SHARE:

The global key manufacturers of Canned Motor Pumps include Teikoku Electric, Kirloskar Brothers and Zhejiang Dayuan. Zhejiang Dayuan is the largest player, with a share of about 50 percent.

Key Companies:



TEIKOKU ELECTRIC

NIKKISO

Kirloskar Brothers

Dynamic Pumps

OPTIMEX

Eastpump

Dalian Huanyou

Zhangjiagang Chemmp Pump

SHIMGE

Hayward Tyler

Curtiss-Wright

Harbin Electric Company

Hermag Pumps

GruppeRütschi

CRIS Hermetic Pumps Hermetic

