Defeating Caste-Based Politics Was At Centre Of PM Modi’S Campaign, Even 25 Years Ago

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form in Haryana for record third time in a row, after a high-decibel campaign by Prime Narendra Modi, one is reminded of how the leader, the BJP's state election in-charge in 1999 continues to remain the flag-bearer of the party's ethos and values.

At a time, when the discourse is increasingly driven by freebies and doles and also caste-based politics, PM Modi has always advocated against 'revri culture'. In fact, this is not something new. He has been championing against such practice for decades.

Modi Archive, a popular handle on X, has brought to light an incident on how PM Modi, while campaigning in Haryana in 1999 spoke against attempts to influence the voters with caste-based speeches and utterances.

The X handle shared how the Prime Minister, then party general secretary, emphasised the need to mobilise state youth to strike a rapport with farmers and others and not endorse caste-based politics.

It also shares a clipping from a daily 'Organiser' from December 1999, in which PM Modi, the then election in-charge of Haryana emphasised that the party's success lies not only in winning elections but strengthening the connect with the masses, particularly farmers, and addressing the pressing issues of the State.

In the photograph, PM Modi can be seen sharing the stage with BJP patriarch L. K. Advani, the then-star campaigner and Union Home Minister.

Addressing the Shakti Sammelan in Rohtak, Advani had said that the party never compromised on its principles and will not do so in future too.

PM Modi was of the view that the real triumph was winning the trust and heart of the masses, to make them feel BJP was their party and understood their concerns.

Amidst the confusion often sown by caste divisions, PM Modi had expressed a firm conviction that the party's mission is to work for the betterment of both the State and the nation.

Urging the party workers to cultivate a deep, emotional sense of nationalism among the masses, he reiterated that the BJP would never endorse caste-based politics.

Today, the Haryana election results come as yet another endorsement of developmental politics, as espoused by BJP while showing that the electorate has not fallen for popular pitch of caste-based benefits.