Netcoins USA Announces Partnership With APX (US) Lending To Offer Crypto-Backed Lending Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets (“ BIGG ” or the“ Company ”) (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoin , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZer , is excited to announce that Netcoins USA has signed a partnership agreement with APX Lending, a crypto-backed lending platform, to provide crypto-backed loans to their clients in the United States.



Netcoins USA and APX Lending have entered into a strategic partnership to offer preferred trading and lending services to their respective client bases in the United States

According to a report by Coinmarketcap , the global crypto lending market size is expected to reach USD $5.5 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2020 to 2025. This report reflects the trend of rapid growth in the crypto lending industry.

APX Lending is the only SOC 2 crypto-backed lender certified by the Canadian Lenders Association - ensuring safety, security and compliance. This complementary partnership will broaden Netcoins' product offering to their US clients, capitalizing on the growing USD $5.5 billion crypto-backed lending market .

Under this partnership, Netcoins USA and APX Lending will collaborate to deliver a robust and integrated trading and borrowing experience to their respective USA customers. Together, they aim to provide a high-touch, premium service across both platforms. This will include simple onboarding processes, preferred lending and trading rates for shared clients, and access to lower fee services - making the client experience seamless.

“This is a strategic partnership that will allow Netcoins USA to provide an exciting new lending product to our clients while working with a proven industry leader. Both APX and Netcoins began their journey in Canada and have now entered the massive US crypto market. We see this as a tremendous opportunity to unlock lending services for our clients while growing our revenue streams through this partnership, said Netcoins CEO Fraser Matthews”

APX Lending empowers crypto holders to unlock liquidity in their crypto assets by borrowing against them. This allows borrowers to address their immediate financial needs - from paying operational expenses and payroll to funding expansion plans or upgrading new equipment - while preserving their crypto assets for future gains. Since expanding into the U.S. in August 2024, APX Lending has attracted over $100 million in interest from potential borrowers, highlighting the growing demand for compliant crypto-backed loans.

Andrei Poliakov, founder and CEO of APX Lending, added,“This partnership with Netcoins marks a major milestone for APX Lending as we continue our U.S. expansion. By combining our secure and compliant lending platform with Netcoins' established trading services, we're offering unparalleled financial solutions to a broader audience. Our shared commitment to innovation, transparency, and customer trust drives us forward in the fast-evolving digital asset landscape.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins ) , Blockchain Intelligence Group ), and TerraZero ).

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website .

Netcoins offers secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make crypto trading easy. Netcoins has a robust product offering with over 45 assets for Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard and Staking (Canada Only). Netcoins facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications and through its OTC Trading Desk. For more information please visit our website .

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero's Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavours together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero's businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit or contact ... .

About APX Lending

APX Lending is a leading Bitcoin and Ethereum-backed lending platform, registered with FINTRAC in Canada and FinCEN in the U.S., dedicated to providing compliant, safe, and secure lending solutions to both individual and institutional clients across Canada and the United States. Founded by Andrei Poliakov, co-founder of Coinberry, one of Canada's largest licensed crypto exchanges, APX Lending is redefining the landscape of crypto-backed lending with a strong focus on transparency, security, and regulatory compliance. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of the digital asset space, APX Lending serves a rapidly growing market. With a seasoned team of industry experts, the platform offers innovative lending products, including a white label solution for banks, credit unions, and financial institutions worldwide. For more information, please visit .

For more information and to register for BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at Or visit SEDAR+ at .

