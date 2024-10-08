Musk says ‘If Trump loses, I’m f**ked’

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, tech billionaire Elon Musk expressed his strong support for Donald in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, stating, "If he loses, I'm f**ked." The conversation, which aired on Musk's social platform X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighted Musk's concerns about the landscape and the implications of a potential Trump defeat.



The interview opened with Carlson speculating about the ramifications of nominee Kamala Harris winning the election, prompting both men to share a laugh over Musk's candid acknowledgment of the stakes involved. Musk elaborated on his fears, questioning the length of a potential prison sentence he might face and expressing uncertainty about seeing his children if Trump were to lose the election.



Musk, who formally endorsed Trump earlier this year, has been vocal about his views on Harris, referring to her as a "puppet" and criticizing the political machinery she represents. He mentioned a controversial post he made on X, which he later deleted, that suggested there had been no assassination attempts on Harris, in stark contrast to the two attempts Trump has faced. Musk clarified that his comments were not calls for violence, but rather reflections on the influence of those behind the scenes in politics.



Despite the high stakes he outlined, Musk reiterated his commitment to supporting Trump, declaring himself "all in." This endorsement underscores the significant political influence Musk wields as a prominent figure in the tech industry and his willingness to align himself closely with Trump’s campaign. The billionaire's comments continue to generate discussion about the intersection of technology, politics, and personal stakes in the electoral process.

MENAFN08102024000045015687ID1108757490