Israel holds annual memorial of Hamas assault

(MENAFN) On October 7, 2024, Israel held ceremonies nationwide to mark the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack that shocked the nation. Prime addressed the nation, asserting that the assault has revealed Israel’s “inner strength.” However, the sentiments of families who lost loved ones in the attack reflect a different narrative, as many express anger and blame towards the state for failing to prevent the tragedy.



A year ago, Hamas launched a surprise attack, targeting various towns and villages in southern Israel. The assault resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,100 people and the kidnapping of around 250 individuals, who were taken back to Gaza. In response, Israel declared war on Hamas, a conflict that has led to significant casualties on both sides, including nearly 42,000 Palestinian lives and at least 726 Israeli soldiers.



In a pre-recorded ceremony aired on Monday, Netanyahu emphasized the resilience demonstrated in challenging times, stating, “As has happened time and again in Israel’s history, it is precisely in moments of difficulty that great inner strength emerges.” He reinforced Israel’s commitment to defending itself against threats to its existence and peace.



In contrast, an unofficial ceremony organized by families of the victims took on a more somber and critical tone. Yonatan Shamriz, who lost his brother during a failed hostage rescue mission, articulated the frustrations felt by many. He described October 7 as “a day without an army, without a state – a day where all we had was ourselves, the citizens,” highlighting a sense of abandonment and loss.



The anniversary serves not only as a remembrance of those who lost their lives but also as a reflection of the ongoing tensions and divisions within Israeli society regarding the government's actions and the future of the conflict.

