Chilean Households Reduce Debt As Incomes Rise In Second Quarter

Chilean households continue to lower their debt levels as their incomes grow steadily. The National Accounts Report for the second quarter reveals this positive trend.



By the end of June, household debt as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) reached 48.4%. This figure marks a decrease of 0.2 percentage points compared to March 2024.



The report, prepared by the Central Bank, highlights significant economic improvements. Households' gross disposable income rose by 5.6% annually compared to the same period last year.



Property income played a major role in this increase, followed by production income. The growth in disposable income, coupled with a 5.7% annual rise in effective final consumption, maintained the sector's savings rate.



It remained steady at 5% of GDP , similar to the previous quarter. Chilean households demonstrated a financing capacity of 3% of GDP in the second quarter.







This represents a slight increase of 0.1 percentage points from the previous quarter. The Central Bank explained the financial perspective of this financing capacity.

Chile's Financial Landscape

Households increased their asset acquisition, mainly in money market and non-money market fund shares. They also invested in other accounts, partially offset by disinvestment in cash and deposits.



By the end of the quarter, households had a net financial wealth of 120.5% of GDP. This figure shows a decrease of 3.5 percentage points compared to the previous closing.



The Central Bank attributes this result largely to a lower balance in pension funds. The report also provides information on the General Government's financial situation.



Government debt stood at 37.9% of GDP, falling 1.1 percentage points from March. This decrease mainly resulted from lower valuations of securities issued in local and foreign markets.



These figures paint a picture of improving the financial health of Chilean households. The data suggests that Chileans are managing their finances more effectively.



They are reducing debt while increasing savings and investments. This trend could lead to greater economic stability and growth in the future.

