Dillard’S Introduces Muse By Marchesa


10/8/2024 8:16:38 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed exclusively for Dillard's by Georgina Chapman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard's, Inc. (“Dillard's”) (NYSE: DDS) is pleased to introduce Muse by Marchesa, a new line of social dresses, separates and footwear for all dress-wear occasions designed exclusively for Dillard's by Georgina Chapman, Creative Director and co-founder of Marchesa.


Dillard’S Introduces Muse By Marchesa Image

Georgina Chapman in Muse by Marchesa, available exclusively at Dillard's

Georgina Chapman shares,“I am thrilled to introduce the Muse by Marchesa collection for Dillard's. This line explores the space where couture meets ready-to-wear, with a distinctly feminine and modern romantic aesthetic. The designs are timeless, sophisticated, and meticulously crafted, featuring beautiful details and flattering patterns. Drawing inspiration from Marchesa's rich heritage and iconic couture pieces, while also embracing a forward-looking approach, we've created a collection that captures attention and is meant to be treasured for generations. Dillard's has been an ideal partner in bringing this vision to life, and we couldn't be more proud of the result.”

Dillard's Vice President of Merchandising Alexandra Dillard Lucie adds,“Georgina Chapman is a true icon in fashion. She has beautifully carried the gorgeous couture design elements of her highly revered Marchesa line to Muse by Marchesa specifically for Dillard's customers. Her creations for Muse evoke the tremendous delight in dressing up and feeling beautiful - and will certainly be timeless wardrobe classics by all who enjoy them. We are deeply honored to have worked with Georgina on Muse by Marchesa, and our customers already love it!”

Currently available in 99 Dillard's locations and online at dillards.com , Muse by Marchesa incorporates the couture sensibility and signature opulence with which the Marchesa name has become synonymous. The collection exudes Marchesa's iconic artistry through high fashion designs and unique textural elements including embroidery, three-dimensional fabrication, and stone and jewel encrusting.

About Georgina Chapman
Georgina Chapman, Marchesa co-founder and Creative Director, is known for her ability to infuse a distinctly feminine and romantic aesthetic into her designs while remaining timeless and sophisticated. Her collections are coveted by fashion-forward women of all ages, as well as celebrities such as Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Michelle Obama, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, and Jennifer Lopez. Georgina attended the Wimbledon School of Art in London, UK, where she studied Costume Design before embarking on her career in the fashion industry. As a CFDA board member and former judge on Project Runway, Georgina Chapman has established herself as a prominent figure in the fashion industry, constantly pushing the boundaries and setting new standards for excellence.

Muse by Marchesa is available in the following Dillard's locations and online at :

EASTERN SHORE CENTRE SPANISH FORT AL
SHOPPES AT BEL AIR MOBILE AL
THE SHOPPES AT EASTCHASE MONTGOMERY AL
PARKWAY PLACE HUNTSVILLE AL
PARK PLAZA CENTER LITTLE ROCK AR
SCOTTSDALE FASHION SQUARE SCOTTSDALE AZ
ARROWHEAD TOWNE CENTER GLENDALE AZ
CHANDLER FASHION CENTER CHANDLER AZ
TUCSON MALL TUCSON AZ
WEBERSTOWN MALL STOCKTON CA
IMPERIAL VALLEY MALL EL CENTRO CA
PARK MEADOWS LONE TREE CO
FLATIRON CROSSING BROOMFIELD CO
INTERNATIONAL PLAZA AND BAY TAMPA FL
BRANDON EXCHANGE BRANDON FL
COUNTRYSIDE MALL CLEARWATER FL
THE MALL AT UTC SARASOTA FL
COASTLAND CENTER NAPLES FL
COCONUT POINT ESTERO FL
THE FLORIDA MALL ORLANDO FL
SEMINOLE TOWNE CENTER SANFORD FL
MARKET STREET AT HEATH BROOK OCALA FL
ST. JOHNS TOWN CENTER JACKSONVILLE FL
THE AVENUES JACKSONVILLE FL
THE OAKS MALL GAINESVILLE FL
CORDOVA MALL PENSACOLA FL
GOVERNOR'S SQUARE TALLAHASSEE FL
PEMBROKE LAKES MALL PEMBROKE PINES FL
THE MALL AT WELLINGTON GREEN WELLINGTON FL
NORTH POINT MALL ALPHARETTA GA
MALL OF GEORGIA BUFORD GA
PERIMETER MALL ATLANTA GA
ATLANTIC STATION ATLANTA GA
AUGUSTA MALL AUGUSTA GA
THE SHOPPES AT RIVER CROSSING MACON GA
JORDAN CREEK TOWN CENTER WEST DES MOINES IA
OAK PARK MALL OVERLAND PARK KS
TOWNE EAST SQUARE WICHITA KS
FAYETTE MALL LEXINGTON KY
MALL ST MATTHEWS LOUISVILLE KY
LAKESIDE SHOPPING CENTER METAIRIE LA
ACADIANA MALL LAFAYETTE LA
MALL OF LOUISIANA BATON ROUGE LA
SAINT LOUIS GALLERIA ST. LOUIS MO
NORTH PARK RIDGELAND MS
TRIANGLE TOWN CENTER RALEIGH NC
FOUR SEASONS TOWNE CENTER GREENSBORO NC
HANES MALL WINSTON-SALEM NC
SOUTHPARK MALL CHARLOTTE NC
OAK VIEW MALL OMAHA NE
WINROCK TOWN CENTER ALBUQUERQUE NM
FASHION SHOW LAS VEGAS LAS VEGAS NV
DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN LAS VEGAS NV
KENWOOD TOWNE CENTRE CINCINNATI OH
LIBERTY CENTER LIBERTY TOWNSHIP OH
BEACHWOOD PLACE BEACHWOOD OH
WOODLAND HILLS MALL TULSA OK
PENN SQUARE MALL OKLAHOMA CITY OK
NORTHWOOD MALL NORTH CHARLESTON SC
COASTAL GRAND MALL MYRTLE BEACH SC
COLUMBIANA CENTRE COLUMBIA SC
HAYWOOD MALL GREENVILLE SC
WOLFCHASE GALLERIA MEMPHIS TN
THE MALL AT GREEN HILLS NASHVILLE TN
COOLSPRINGS GALLERIA FRANKLIN TN
WEST TOWN MALL KNOXVILLE TN
HAMILTON PLACE CHATTANOOGA TN
NORTH EAST MALL HURST TX
HULEN MALL FORT WORTH TX
TOWN EAST MALL MESQUITE TX
THE PARKS MALL AT ARLINGTON ARLINGTON TX
HILLSIDE VILLAGE CEDAR HILL TX
NORTHPARK CENTER DALLAS TX
THE SHOPS AT WILLOW BEND PLANO TX
STONEBRIAR CENTRE FRISCO TX
NORTH STAR MALL SAN ANTONIO TX
THE SHOPS AT LA CANTERA SAN ANTONIO TX
MALL DEL NORTE LAREDO TX
LA PLAZA MALL MCALLEN TX
SUNRISE MALL BROWNSVILLE TX
BARTON CREEK SQUARE AUSTIN TX
THE DOMAIN AUSTIN TX
LA PALMERA CORPUS CHRISTI TX
WESTGATE MALL AMARILLO TX
SOUTH PLAINS MALL LUBBOCK TX
MIDLAND PARK MALL MIDLAND TX
THE WOODLANDS MALL THE WOODLANDS TX
WILLOWBROOK MALL HOUSTON TX
MEMORIAL CITY MALL HOUSTON TX
POST OAK HOUSTON TX
FIRST COLONY MALL SUGAR LAND TX
BAYBROOK MALL FRIENDSWOOD TX
DEERBROOK MALL HUMBLE TX
CIELO VISTA MALL EL PASO TX
SUNLAND PARK MALL EL PASO TX
FASHION PLACE MURRAY UT
PATRICK HENRY MALL NEWPORT NEWS VA
SHORT PUMP TOWN CENTER RICHMOND VA
STONY POINT FASHION PARK RICHMOND VA

About Dillard's
Dillard's was founded by William T. Dillard in 1938 in Nashville, Arkansas with an $8,000 investment in a hometown department store. Today, Dillard's, Inc. ranks among the nation's largest fashion retailers - operating 273 Dillard's locations and 28 clearance centers spanning 30 states and an Internet store at . The Company focuses on delivering its customers style, quality, and value by offering premium fashion apparel, beauty, and home collections from national and exclusive brand sources. Dillard's complements this curated product assortment with exceptional, client-focused customer care.

CONTACT:
Dillard's, Inc.
Julie Johnson Guymon
501-376-5965
...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:


