Great Success & Distinctive Participation In The Mountain Bike Race

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Mountain Bike Race was held with remarkable success & distinctive participation of men & women of various ages & multi-nationalities, who competed to win the Race's titles.

The Mountain Bike Race was organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with Dubai Municipality for the second successive year at the Mountain Bike Track in Mushrif Park – Al-Khawaneej, which is uniquely designed amid a forest of 70 thousand trees.

H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC, attended part of the competitions, accompanied by H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, the Assistant Secretary General of DSC / Mr. Ali Omar Al-Baloushi, Director of Sports Events Dept. in DSC / Mr. Shaib Abdul Jalil Musabbah, Director of Mushrif National Park in Dubai Municipality.

In 56 km pro mountain bike race – men's category, Agait Salaman (the title's holder) maintained 1st place within 02:00:18 hours, followed by Ryan Hunt in the 2nd place within 02:00:19 hours and Maru Rudolph in the 3rd place within 02:00:39 hours, while in women's category, Vicky Shaw, won 1st place within 02:27:45 hours, followed by Rachel Delaunay in the 2nd place within 02:36:15 hours and Robin James in the 3rd place within 02:37:43 hours.



In 56 km pro sand bike race – men's category, Ashraf Khudairi (who gained 3rd place last year) won 1st place within 02:04:57 hours, followed by Vitor Carvalho in the 2nd place within 02:05:25 hours and Almir Mojik (the last version's champion) in the 3rd place within 02:07:38 hours. In women's category, Madison Black secured 1st place within 02:20:47 hours, followed by Rebecca Ellis in the 2nd place within 02:31:00 hours and Patty Kinberger in the 3rd place within 02:32:06 hours.



In 37 km amateurs' mountain bike race – men's category, Ronald Verona secured 1st place within 45:00 minutes, followed by Marlon Mindoza in the 2nd place within 45:13 minutes, and Florine Daniel Lee in the 3rd place within 48:50 minutes. In women's category, Andreja Brill won 1st place within 49:57 minutes, followed by Christina Zabolotko in the 2nd place within 52:24 minutes and Fiona Paddon in the 3rd place within57:06 minutes.



In 37 km amateurs' sand bike race – men's category, Abel Destacamiento gained 1st place with a time of 44:44 minutes, followed by Alfian Hussein in 2nd place with a time of 48:33 minutes, and Frederick Gou in 3rd place with a time of 52:38 minutes.

In 18 km beginners' mountain bike race – men's category, Romaldo Joquin clinched 1st place with a time of 01:29:22 hours, followed by Nick Ray in the 2nd place with a time of 01:30:37 hours, and Landon Holt in the 3rd place with a time of 01:32:06 hours. In the women's race, Sarah Brown won 1st place with a time of 01:41:27 hours, followed by Ekaterina Suleimanova in 2nd place with a time of 01:55:06 hours, and Madeleine Walsh in 3rd place with a time of 01:57:56 hours.

In 18 km beginners' sand bike race – men's category, Cliff Parsons won 1st place within 01:31:18 hours, followed by Francis Jr. in 2nd place within 01:37:08 hours, and Christian Henn in 3rd place within 01:38:41 hours, while Sunshine Salgado gained 1st place in women's category within 01:54:15 hours.

The mountain bike track in Mushrif Park is designed in such distinctive way that adds more suspense & excitement to the race and enables contestants to bike through trees with several climbs, curves & jumps.

The mountain bike track extends for a length of 50 km in all its stages. It is divided into three tracks as follows: the blue & green tracks; the length of both of them together is 20 km, and the blue track; the length of which is 30 km. All tracks are designed as per top world standards & specifications.