(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Preferred premium hydration beverage, Electrolit, introduces new zesty flavor in its electrolyte-packed powders, launching exclusively on in time for October Prime Day.

HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolit

– the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from quality grade ingredients

– unveils the launch of its all-new Lemon Lime flavor in conveniently compact and ready-to-mix electrolyte hydration powders, launching exclusively on with savings for October Prime Day (Oct 8-9).



Electrolit Unveils Zesty Lemon Lime Hydration Powders, Dropping Exclusively on Amazon

Continue Reading

Joining an existing trio of fan-favorite flavors, Grape, Fruit Punch, and Strawberry Kiwi, the new ready-to-mix packets provide Electrolit's rapid and reliable hydration – replenishing lost electrolytes and rehydration with a blend of sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium.

With a zesty and refreshing flavor, the pocket-sized powders are perfect for on-the-move hydration, mixable with water anytime, anywhere. With a scientifically backed formula that leverages glucose and ions to hydrate fast, the product is also nonGMO, gluten-free, and uses natural flavors.

Prime Day deals on Electrolit's powders portfolio, which also features Grape, Strawberry Kiwi and Fruit Punch, include:



October 5-7: 30% off

October 8-9: 35% off October 10-17: 20% off

Electrolit is increasingly the go-to hydration option, revered by athletes, party-goers and anyone else in between seeking instant hydration.



Electrolit's iconic ready-to-drink bottles can also be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, Jewel-Osco, Circle K, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels. For more information, visit or follow them on Instagram or Facebook .

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes & partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 16 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Circle K and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

Media Contact

Bethany Willetts

[email protected]

SOURCE Electrolit

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED