Alphagraphics Named To 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 List

DENVER, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, has been named to the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400

list of the most successful franchises in the United States. The company ranked No. 183 on the list.

AlphaGraphics cites its commitment to franchise owner support as the key to its appearance at No. 183 on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 franchises list.

"One of the keys to our success is AlphaGraphics' constant commitment to our franchise owners," AlphaGraphics Vice President of Retail Network Development Bill McPherson said. "We strive to be there for them every step of the way with free learning, ongoing franchisee support and marketing and public relations strategies. We understand the importance of building a great franchisor-franchise owner relationship, and that's the reason we can attract new owners and grow each year."

Last year, AlphaGraphics reported global sales of more than $340 million, posting a growth rate of more than 10%.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available, said Franchise Times Editor in Chief Laura Michaels.

The collection of systemwide sales data also provides useful insight into the franchise industry's performance as the economic and consumer demand shakeout continues. Out of the 10 major franchise categories analyzed, just two-Business Services and Real Estate-saw an overall decline in sales. Notably, within the Restaurant category, total sales for chicken-focused concepts grew 12 percent, to $76 billion, as the segment remained hot.

"This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and AlphaGraphics' proven franchise business model," McPherson said. "We have no plans of slowing down, and we're excited to see how much the franchise grows over the next year."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. Today, there are more than 270 AlphaGraphics centers in the United States, Brazil, China, Hong Kong, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in six countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics' services, visit . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit ..

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the U.S. and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 3,190+ service centers in 58 Countries with more than 12,000 associates - our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2023 €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue

and

€22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

About the Franchise Times Top 400

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at .

