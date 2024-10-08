Domino's® Emergency Pizza Program Has Returned To Offer Millions Of Free Pizza To Customers!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Domino's is partnering with Amazon's Twitch and Olive & June to bring Emergency Pizzas to customers in new and unexpected ways

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino's Emergency Pizza program is back and bigger than ever!

Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ ) is once again offering customers a free medium, two-topping pizza to use whenever they need it most. Any Domino's customer who places a qualifying order today through Jan. 19, 2025, can earn an Emergency Pizza, available for redemption from their Domino's Rewards account.

"We launched our Emergency Pizza program last year and customers loved it so much we knew we had to bring it back in a big way," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer. "Life can throw unexpected curveballs, and sometimes a hot, delicious pizza is just what you need to turn things around. Maybe you tested a new dinner recipe that turned out to be a disaster, or perhaps you ran out of time to buy groceries – whatever your emergency, Domino's is here to help with a free pizza."

How To Redeem an Emergency Pizza

To receive an Emergency Pizza, customers simply need to place a delivery order online or a digital carryout order of $7.99 or more. Once the order is confirmed, customers will automatically receive a Domino's Emergency Pizza

under "My Deals & Rewards" within their Domino's Rewards account. Not a Domino's Rewards member yet? No problem! Customers can sign up at dominos/rewards .

"Not only is Domino's Emergency Pizza program back, but it's in more places than ever," Trumbull said. "We're excited to launch a series of new, unexpected brand partnerships that consumers can have fun with. Domino's has partnered with Amazon and Twitch, as well as Olive & June to bring Emergency Pizza to life in two completely different, yet very entertaining ways. But that's not all – we have even more fun brand integrations planned for Emergency Pizza in the future, so be on the lookout!"

Gaming: Domino's Joins Forces with The Glitch – Amazon and Twitch's Newest Game

Domino's is making its debut in gaming by teaming up with Amazon and Twitch to integrate Emergency Pizza into their new Fortnite game, called The Glitch. Domino's dedicated brand experience within The Glitch launches on Oct. 14, 2024. Within it, players can:



Experience a Domino's-branded "Red vs. Blue" player map where teams can compete against each other for "Domin-ation" by capturing and maintaining control of a Domino's storefront. Have access to a secret weapon: Emergency Pizza! In case of an emergency, players can "break the glass" to collect it and fully restore their health.

Domino's is also collaborating with gaming influencers to host live streams as they explore Domino's dedicated brand experience within The Glitch. Keep an eye on Domino's social channels for more details!

Glam: Domino's Partners with Everyone's Favorite Nail Brand, Olive & June

Just like an Emergency Pizza, you never know when you'll need an emergency manicure! Perhaps you have a fun pizza night planned with friends, but your nails are looking dull, or maybe you chipped your polish right before going out. Whatever your nail emergency, Domino's and everyone's favorite nail brand Olive & June have you covered. Pizza and beauty enthusiasts can purchase the following items exclusively at oliveandjune , starting on Oct. 17, 2024:



Domino's and Olive & June Emergency Pizza Mani Kit

This limited-edition kit comes with two exclusive Domino's nail polish colors – carryout (red) and delivery (blue) – as well as quick dry top coat for the perfect nails. It also features pizza topping nail stickers for a delicious finishing touch.

Domino's and Olive & June instant mani press-on nails Give yourself an instant manicure by choosing from three press-on nail designs: "I Heart Pizza French," "Secret Sauce Velvet" or "Extra Cheese Please." "Extra Cheese Please" comes with an assortment of mouthwatering pizza topping nail stickers.

Know somebody who has an emergency of their own? Now you can be a pizza hero and gift a delicious meal to somebody else. Domino's pizza emergency gift cards are now available in select Kroger stores throughout the U.S., as well as on dominos .

For more information about Domino's Emergency Pizza program, including terms and conditions, visit dominos/emergencypizza .

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,900 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.7 billion for the trailing four quarters ended June 16, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

