Int'l Animation Festival Of Turkish World Starts Its Work

The International Animation Festival of the Turkic World has been held as part of Baku Cinema Breeze (BCB), organised by the Culture with the support of the Agency, Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry .

The festival, organised by TURKSOY and the Turkish Animation Association (ATA), aims to promote cooperation and cultural exchange among Turkic-speaking countries through the art of animation.

During the festival's opening ceremony, Advisor to the TURKSOY Secretary-General Kayrat Mukanov pointed out that significant advancements have been made in Azerbaijan's film industry.

According to him, such events not only support joint projects but also create a basis for the exchange of producers who determine the cinema industry market and support collaborative endeavours.

During the festival, those honoured for their contributions to the development of the animation film industry included Masud Panahi (Azerbaijan), Mavzur Mahmudov (Uzbekistan), Salimgali Mirzasev (Kazakhstan), Kanybek Omurbekov (Kyrgyzstan), Mojek Charyyev (Turkmenistan), Berat İlk (Turkiye), and Elchin Akhundov (Azerbaijan), who expressed their gratitude to the organisers and everyone who remembered their contributions.

Following this, a meeting on the topic of "Creating Animation Series for the International Market" was held at the Creative Centre, featuring the renowned animation film director Dmitriy Vysotskiy and the President of the Turkish States Animation Association, Oktay Iyusibov, who discussed the joint production of animation series within the framework of ATA with international partners.

A round table was held on the topic of "The Development of Animation in Turkic States," where matters such as the animation industry in TURKSOY countries, the role of state authorities in the development of creative industries, regulations on joint production, Kyrgyzstan's experience in establishing Creative Industry Parks, Azerbaijan's experience in creating the Creative Industries and Digital Development Centre, as well as issues related to state support, tax incentives, subsidies, and copyright were discussed.

Additionally, a screening of "ATA: The Best Animation Films of the Turkic World" was held in an Azerbaijani cinema.

The photo exhibition titled "Turk World: Animation Scenes" showcased storyboards, character sketches, and backgrounds from classic animation films of Turkic peoples.

This exhibition offers a deep insight into the rich heritage of Turkish animation and serves as an inspiration for filmmakers and animators.

