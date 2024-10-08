Int'l Animation Festival Of Turkish World Starts Its Work

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Animation Festival of the Turkic World has
been held as part of Baku Cinema Breeze (BCB), organised by the
Culture Ministry with the support of the film Agency,
Azernews reports, citing the Culture Ministry .
The festival, organised by TURKSOY and the Turkish Animation
Association (ATA), aims to promote cooperation and cultural
exchange among Turkic-speaking countries through the art of
animation.
During the festival's opening ceremony, Advisor to the TURKSOY
Secretary-General Kayrat Mukanov pointed out that significant
advancements have been made in Azerbaijan's film industry.
According to him, such events not only support joint projects
but also create a basis for the exchange of producers who determine
the cinema industry market and support collaborative
endeavours.
During the festival, those honoured for their contributions to
the development of the animation film industry included Masud
Panahi (Azerbaijan), Mavzur Mahmudov (Uzbekistan), Salimgali
Mirzasev (Kazakhstan), Kanybek Omurbekov (Kyrgyzstan), Mojek
Charyyev (Turkmenistan), Berat İlk (Turkiye), and Elchin Akhundov
(Azerbaijan), who expressed their gratitude to the organisers and
everyone who remembered their contributions.
Following this, a meeting on the topic of "Creating Animation
Series for the International Market" was held at the Creative
Centre, featuring the renowned animation film director Dmitriy
Vysotskiy and the President of the Turkish States Animation
Association, Oktay Iyusibov, who discussed the joint production of
animation series within the framework of ATA with international
partners.
A round table was held on the topic of "The Development of
Animation in Turkic States," where matters such as the animation
industry in TURKSOY countries, the role of state authorities in the
development of creative industries, regulations on joint
production, Kyrgyzstan's experience in establishing Creative
Industry Parks, Azerbaijan's experience in creating the Creative
Industries and Digital Development Centre, as well as issues
related to state support, tax incentives, subsidies, and copyright
were discussed.
Additionally, a screening of "ATA: The Best Animation Films of
the Turkic World" was held in an Azerbaijani cinema.
The photo exhibition titled "Turk World: Animation Scenes"
showcased storyboards, character sketches, and backgrounds from
classic animation films of Turkic peoples.
This exhibition offers a deep insight into the rich heritage of
Turkish animation and serves as an inspiration for filmmakers and
animators.
