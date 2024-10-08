Ganja Hosts Creative Evening Dedicated To People's Artist Shahnaz Gashimova
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a creative evening
dedicated to People's Artist Shahnaz Gashimova as part of the
project "Ganja and the Ganjan People", Azernews
reports.
Opening remarks were made by the rector of the Azerbaijan
National Conservatory, People's Artist Siyavush Karim, Director of
the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre, Honoured Cultural
Worker Aligismat Lalayev, and others who highly praised Shahnaz
Gashimova's artistic journey and her contributions to the
development and Promotion of national art.
Accompanied by the Goygol State Song and Dance Ensemble, led by
People's Artist Adil Bayramov and choreographer Siyanan Javadov,
People's Artist Shahnaz Gashimova, Gulyaz Mamedova, Honoured
Artists Aybeniz Gashimova, Tural Abdullaev, Shahnaz Gashimova's
former student Fakhri Kazim-Nijat, soloists Zamina Mustafayeva,
Ashug Ilgar Najafov, and guest from Turkiye, saz performer Volkan
Kaplan thrilled the audience with their performances.
The concert program included compositions like "Kəsmə şikəstə,"
"Oxu gözəl," "Sənə də qalmaz," "İlk məhəbbət," "Göygölüm,"
"Qaragilə," "Ana," "Gözəl Gəncəmiz," "Azərbaycan," and many
others.
The artistic director of the evening was Sahil Guliyev. The
event was met with enthusiastic applause from the audience.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
