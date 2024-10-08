Israeli army announces killing of senior commander from Hezbollah

(MENAFN) On Tuesday morning, the Israeli announced the killing of a senior commander from the Lebanese Hezbollah group in an conducted in southern Beirut. The attack was described by the Israeli military as "precise and guided" and was part of an ongoing campaign against Hezbollah targets. The commander, Suhail Hussein Husseini, was reportedly the head of Hezbollah's logistics network and played a key role in the transfer of arms between the group and Iran. Additionally, he was a member of Hezbollah's top military body, the Jihad Council.



Hezbollah has not yet responded to the claims regarding the Israeli strike. Since September 23, Israel has been conducting extensive airstrikes across Lebanon, targeting what it alleges are Hezbollah facilities. This campaign has resulted in over 1,250 deaths, more than 3,600 injuries, and the displacement of over 1.2 million people. The aerial assault is seen as a significant escalation in the long-standing cross-border conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which has intensified following Israel’s aggressive military actions in the Gaza Strip. These operations have led to nearly 42,000 fatalities, predominantly among women and children, since a Hamas attack occurred last year.



The ongoing violence has raised alarms internationally, with many expressing concern that the region is teetering on the brink of a wider war. Despite these warnings, Israel has deepened its military engagement by launching a ground invasion into southern Lebanon on October 1, further complicating the situation. The developments highlight the volatile state of affairs in the Middle East, as both Israeli and Hezbollah forces remain entrenched in their respective positions amid a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis.

