PROTOUCH Announces The Launch Of Airshot Hair Multi Styler Exclusively On Nykaa And PROTOUCH

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi , 8 October, 2024 - PROTOUCH announces the launch of Airshot Hair Multi Styler, a revolutionary all-in-one styling tool designed to cater to all hair needs with versatility and convenience. It is the first time in India that an all-in-one hair styler with a twist feature is available, and it is priced at less than half the price of other leading brands. Regardless of hair type, the Airshot offers an array of styling options with attachments for auto-wrapping curls, a blow-out brush, an air styling concentrator, a Coanda anti-flyaway dryer, a straightener, and a volumizer-all in one device. The unique twist feature further enhances the tool\'s multi-functionality, allowing users to curl, smooth, dry, and volumize effortlessly.



The PROTOUCH Airshot Hair Multi Styler brings together hi-tech features with a user-friendly approach making it easy to make different kinds of styles from smooth straight look to bouncy curls. Its lightweight design , High Power Air and multi heat settings have made styling much more accessible than ever before.





\"We are excited to introduce the Airshot Hair Multi Styler to our customers,\" says Tanisha Lakhani, Founder, PROTOUCH. \"We wanted to create a tool that not only enhances hair styling experience but also serves different hair types, in other words a transformer for everyone\'s locks. With this Airshot device, we now provide our patrons an opportunity to style their hair to their unique style, anytime, anywhere\".



For those seeking professional-quality results without leaving the comfort of home, this device is a game-changer. Its sleek design and multi-functionality offer convenience and versatility, making it an ideal tool for achieving salon-worthy results. Whether styling, curling, or drying, this device ensures top-tier performance while being easy to use, delivering everything needed for a complete beauty routine in one efficient tool. The unique features of this gadget make it suitable for all hair types, allowing everyone to flaunt beautiful, salon-like strands effortlessly. The styler represents the future of hair styling, offering endless possibilities with PROTOUCH advanced technology. Experience glamourous, flawless hair and redefine your styling routine with this innovative product.





About PROTOUCH - PROTOUCH is a consumer electronics brand focused on Personal care devices. As a Consumer electronics brand, our mission is to simplify complex beauty routines by transforming a one-hour regimen into a quick 10-minute ritual. In an era where beauty care is becoming increasingly intricate without technological integration, PROTOUCH steps in with innovative, professional-grade tools designed to deliver salon-like results at home. By making advanced self-care solutions affordable, we empower everyone to enjoy luxurious beauty care with minimal effort and maximum results.

