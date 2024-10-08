KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Up USD 3.64 To USD 78.30 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil jumped up by USD 3.64 to USD 78.30 per barrel on Monday compared to USD 74.66 pb last Thursday, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

At the global level, the jumped up by USD 2.82 to USD 80.87 per barrel, the same occurred to the West Texas Intermediate, which leaped by USD 2.75 to USD 77.13 pb.

Fluctuating prices are attributed to geopolitical developments especially in the Middle East region. (end)

