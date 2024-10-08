Hezbollah reports conducting range of military operations in response to what it calls provocations by Israeli forces

(MENAFN) Hezbollah has reported conducting a range of military operations in response to what it calls provocations by Israeli forces along the Lebanese-Palestinian border. These operations targeted various Israeli military positions, bases, and settlements in northern occupied Palestine. The timing of these actions is framed as a demonstration of solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, who Hezbollah asserts are bravely resisting Israeli aggression. The group also positions its military activities as necessary defensive measures for Lebanon and its population.



In a comprehensive statement, Hezbollah detailed the execution of these operations, claiming successful direct hits on multiple targets. The following outlines the reported actions taken by Hezbollah:



1. At 00:05, Hezbollah launched a rocket attack on the Nimra base, a significant military facility located northwest of Tiberias, in retaliation for the Israeli military's incursions into local cities and villages.



2. At 02:30, a rocket was fired at a group of Israeli vehicles and personnel situated behind the Jal Al-Alam site, responding to what Hezbollah described as Israeli barbarity.



3. At 06:55, the settlement of Karmiel Basaliyeh was struck by rockets as part of Hezbollah's ongoing efforts to respond to Israeli attacks against civilians.



4. At 07:15, Hezbollah targeted a cluster of enemy forces in Maroun Al-Ras Park with a rocket, framing this action as a retaliation for Israeli incursions.



5. At 09:00, another strike was conducted against Israeli troops located behind the gate of Rumish, achieving a direct hit in response to Israeli operations targeting civilians.



6. At 09:10, the settlement of Kafr Faradim was targeted with a rocket, reflecting Hezbollah's reaction to Israeli military actions in local communities.



7. At 12:40, Hezbollah claimed to have successfully targeted a group of enemy forces north of Haifa with a larger rocket in retaliation for Israeli violence against civilian populations.



8. At 12:40, the settlement of Karmiel Basaliyeh was again hit with rockets, reaffirming Hezbollah’s commitment to its counteroffensive.



9. At 15:00, Hezbollah attacked enemy positions on Qalaa hill in the town of Blida using both rockets and artillery, in retaliation for ongoing Israeli invasions.



10. At 16:00, another gathering of Israeli troops in Beit Hillel was struck with a rocket, continuing the response to perceived Israeli aggression.



11. At 17:10, a group of enemy forces north of Haifa was again targeted with a larger rocket, maintaining Hezbollah's focus on Israeli military operations.



12. Finally, at 18:00, Hezbollah reported a successful strike against Israeli forces deployed on the hill of the falls, achieving an accurate hit in response to continued Israeli actions against civilians.

