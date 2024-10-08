(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Loyalty Programs market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The loyalty market in Ireland has recorded a CAGR of 12.3% during 2019-2023. Ireland's loyalty market will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 9.2% during 2024-2028. The Irish loyalty market is set to increase from US$644.1 million in 2023 to reach US$1.01 billion by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
Reasons to buy
Gain insights into the Ireland loyalty spend market: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Ireland loyalty spend market, including market size, growth drivers, and trends. This information can help businesses to make informed decisions about their loyalty program strategies. Benchmark your business against competitors: The report provides a competitive analysis of the Ireland loyalty spend market, which can help businesses to identify their strengths and weaknesses relative to their competitors. This information can help businesses to improve their loyalty program strategies and gain a competitive advantage. Stay up-to-date on the latest trends in the loyalty spend market: The report provides an overview of the latest trends in the loyalty spend market, such as the growing popularity of mobile-based loyalty programs and the increasing awareness of the benefits of loyalty programs among consumers. This information can help businesses to stay ahead of the competition and improve their loyalty program strategies. Make informed decisions about your loyalty program: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the factors to consider when developing a loyalty program, such as the target audience, the rewards and benefits, and the marketing and communication strategy. This information can help businesses to develop a loyalty program that is effective and successful.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty programs in Ireland. Below is a summary of key market segments.
Ireland Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis
Ecommerce Spend POS Spend
Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Ireland
Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains
Loyalty Schemes Loyalty Platforms
Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type
Points programs Tier-based programs Mission-driven programs Spend-based programs Gaming programs Free perks programs Subscription programs Community programs Refer a friend program Paid programs Cashback programs
Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel
Ireland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model
Seller Driven Payment Instrument Driven Others
Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors
Retail Financial Services Healthcare & Wellness Restaurants & Food Delivery Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Telecoms Media & Entertainment Others
Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online
Retail Financial Services Healthcare & Wellness Restaurants & Food Delivery Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Telecoms Media & Entertainment Others
Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store
Retail Financial Services Healthcare & Wellness Restaurants & Food Delivery Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Telecoms Media & Entertainment Others
Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App
Retail Financial Services Healthcare & Wellness Restaurants & Food Delivery Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Telecoms Media & Entertainment Others
Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail
Diversified Retailers Department Stores Specialty Stores Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Toy & Hobby Shops Supermarket and Convenience Store Home Merchandise Other
Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility
Card Based Access Digital Access
Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type
B2C Consumers B2B Consumers
Ireland Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type
Free Free + Premium Premium
Ireland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case
Analytics and AI Driven Management Platform
Ireland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner
In House Third Party Vendor
Ireland Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment
Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms
Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms
Custom Built Platform Off the Shelf Platform
Ireland Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
By Age Group By Income Level By Gender
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN08102024004107003653ID1108756442
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.