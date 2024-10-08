Dar Al Maghreb Pavilion Opens At MIA Park

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture yesterday announced the public opening of The Dar Al Maghreb Pavilion, a temporary cultural space in MIA Park that celebrates rich heritage and creativity of Morocco. The 1,300sqm Pavilion is inspired by Ksar Aït Benhaddou, a Unesco World Heritage site in Morocco that embodies the essence of traditional earthen techniques. The Pavilion is part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture programmes.

Free to the public, the Dar Al Maghreb Pavilion will allow visitors to learn about Moroccan culture and heritage through informative displays and onsite cultural activations. The Pavilion will feature a gift shop and tearoom, where guests can purchase unique Moroccan creations and enjoy traditional mint tea and sweet delights.

The Pavilion is divided into four distinct thematic zones that offer a unique insight into Morocco's history, culture, and vision for the future:

Land of Confluence: This section of the Pavilion showcases Morocco as a crossroads of continents and civilizations, where dialogue and exchange between the North and the South, the East and the West are celebrated. From the earliest human settlements to the country's vision for a sustainable future, visitors can learn about Morocco's commitment to sustainable development.

Land of Light: Accessible through a traditional Moroccan outdoor courtyard, the next section invites visitors to experience the country's sensory and cultural richness in five unique spaces featuring traditional zellige tile flooring and wooden lattice ceilings installed by craftsmen from Morocco. Morocco's nine tangible treasures and fourteen intangible heritage sites recognized by ISESCO and UNESCO will also be featured through audio-visual installations.

Land of Gathering: From traditional equestrian shows like Fantasia to modern music festivals, this thematic space celebrates Morocco's festive spirit. Morocco's role as a host of global events, such as COP22 and the upcoming 2030 World Cup, underscores its commitment to international dialogue across sustainability and sport.

Land of Passion: Football enthusiasts will revel in the Pavilion's final space, which is dedicated to Morocco's deep love for the sport. The exhibit traces the country's football journey from early clubs to its impressive performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and its preparations for hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup.