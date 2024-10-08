CDN Solutions Group Expands Expertise As Leading Custom Software And AI/ML Development Company

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Indore, 8/10/2024 – CDN Solutions Group, a globally recognized IT services provider, is proud to announce its continued growth and leadership in the field of custom software and AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) development. With over two decades of experience in delivering cutting-edge solutions, CDN Solutions Group has cemented its position as a go-to partner for businesses seeking tailored software and AI-driven innovations.



As industries across the globe rapidly embrace digital transformation, CDN Solutions Group has been at the forefront of offering comprehensive services that address the unique needs of its clients. Whether it's developing bespoke software for complex business challenges or integrating AI/ML technologies for data-driven insights, CDN Solutions Group ensures that businesses remain competitive in an ever-evolving landscape.



Key services offered by CDN Solutions Group include:



Custom Software Development: Creating tailored software solutions that cater to specific business requirements across various industries.



1 - AI and ML Development Services: Offering innovative AI and ML solutions to enhance automation, optimize operations, and drive business intelligence.



2 - Mobile and Web Application Development: Delivering high-performance, user-friendly mobile and web applications with cutting-edge technologies.



3 - Edge AI and Real-Time Data Processing: Specializing in AI models deployed at the edge for improved real-time data processing and reduced latency.



"We are excited to be leading the charge in helping businesses unlock the power of custom software and AI/ML solutions," said Divyesh, VP of CDN Solutions Group. "Our commitment to delivering innovative, scalable, and high-quality software has enabled our clients to stay ahead in their respective industries."



CDN Solutions Group's extensive portfolio spans sectors such as healthcare, finance, retail, logistics, and more. Their expertise in AI and machine learning is helping businesses make informed decisions, optimize workflows, and enhance customer experiences.



For more information about CDN Solutions Group and their services, visit



About CDN Solutions Group

Founded in 2000, CDN Solutions Group is a premier provider of custom software development and AI/ML services. With a mission to drive business transformation through technology, the company serves clients worldwide, offering tailored solutions that meet the unique demands of today's digital world.

