No Power Outages Planned For Today Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No electricity consumption restrictions are planned for Tuesday, October 8.

The national power grid operator Ukrenergo announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

At the same time, Ukrenergo urged Ukrainians to use energy-intensive household appliances, if needed, during the daytime hours, from 10:00 to 16:00.

As reported by Ukrinform, Slovak Prime Robert Fico said that Slovakia would provide Ukraine with emergency electricity supplies in the event of a blackout.