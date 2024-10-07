Biden's Team Directed To Renew Work For Gaza Ceasefire Deal

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (KUNA) - US President Joe Biden directed his team to continue to work on reaching a ceasefire deal in Gaza Strip and secure the release of hostages, said the White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"The United States believes that the best chance at getting these hostages home is through a ceasefire deal," she told reporters on Monday, noting "that's going to be our focus.--"

"During these past week or so in these high stake moments, if you will, the president's team has been in touch regularly, regularly, practically daily with the Israeli government.

"And so we've been in close communication and close contact. -- That has been the case for the past year. And so that's certainly going to continue," Karine

asj









MENAFN07102024000071011013ID1108755224