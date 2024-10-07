Global Markets Focus: Aluminum, Corn, And Solar Energy Developments

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The world's investors have turned their attention to commodities, gold, solar energy, aluminum, and corn. Recent events have sparked significant changes in these markets.



Let's explore five key trends shaping the global commodity landscape this week. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot has climbed to levels not seen since late May.



Gold's record-breaking performance plays a crucial role in this upswing. The precious metal accounts for 17% of the index, which tracks 24 futures contracts across agriculture, energy, and metals.



Natural and copper have also contributed to the index's rise. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East pushed crude oil futures higher in early October.

Gold-Oil Ratio Shift

Gold's rapid ascent to repeated record highs has made crude oil relatively cheaper. An ounce of gold bought over 37 barrels of Brent crude on September 26, the highest amount since January 2021.







Recent events in the Middle East have slightly cooled this ratio. However, it remains near recent highs. For perspective, during the pandemic's early days, an ounce of gold could buy more than 87 barrels of oil.

Solar Energy's Winter Promise

Europe's growing solar capacity is set to meet a significant portion of electricity demand growth, even in winter. New solar generation could cover up to 56% of the expected electricity demand increase from October to March.



Germany leads this solar expansion, disrupting traditional energy economics in Europe. Solar's lower cost compared to nuclear and fossil fuel generation is driving increased installations.

Aluminum Market Squeeze

Signs of tightening in the aluminum market are emerging. October delivery contracts on the London Metal Exchange (LME ) trade at a premium to November contracts. Traders face pressure while waiting to withdraw aluminum from the LME system.



Istim Metals LLC has controversially raised a key administrative fee, making it costlier to re-warrant the light metal if prices turn unfavorable. The market is also watching a large long position in October contracts held by Trafigura Group.

Corn Prices in Brazil

Corn prices in Brazil are approaching highs last seen in early January after a five-week rally. This season's crop faces a significant threat due to delayed soybean planting.



Dry weather in Brazil's main producing regions has slowed the soybean harvest, potentially impacting corn production.



Corn is mainly grown right after the soybean harvest and before the rainy season ends. As the world's second-largest corn supplier, Brazil's crop conditions have global implications.



These trends highlight the interconnected nature of global commodity markets. Investors and analysts will closely monitor these developments in the coming weeks.

MENAFN07102024007421016031ID1108754839