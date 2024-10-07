Letter To Editor Onions Are Making Us Cry

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

The price of onions has seen a steep rise in the country once again in the last few weeks.

Onion is the staple food of the common man and it is required by us daily, not only for cooking but even for making salads, raita and snacks items like poha. Without onions, we are unable to cook our food.



The must control inflation and must do something to bring down the price as a relief to the families of the lower and middle-class income groups. The steep price rise of onions is bringing tears to our eyes and making us cry bitterly. Potatoes, tomatoes, and onions are vital ingredients in Indian cooking, and any significant price increase in these items can disrupt the monthly budget of households.

Jubel D'Cruz