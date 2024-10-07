IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To October 15

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Srinagar- Keeping in view of the requests from the students across the country, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has further extended the last date for admission to its various programmes for the ongoing academic session to October 15, 2024 in order to accommodate potential learners who were unable to complete their admission formalities within the initially announced timeline. Prospective students who wish to enroll for the ongoing academic session are encouraged to take advantage of this extended deadline. This additional time offers an opportunity for those who may have faced challenges or delays in completing their applications earlier.

The University offers approximately 300 Under Graduate and Master Degree Programs under ODL mode of education and 50 online programs. E-prospectus is available on IGNOU website for more information.

Regional Director, Dr. A.H. Rizvi emphasized the university's commitment to providing accessible and flexible education opportunities to learners across the Kashmir Division including the UT of Ladakh.

Dr. Rizvi, said that this is the last opportunity for July 2024 admissions as the admission to all the academic programmes offered in Open Distance Learning or Online Learning mode for the July 2024 admission has been extended further till 15th October 2024 except for Semester based and Certificate programmes.

For further inquiries or any assistance, prospective students are advised to contact the regional center Srinagar or visit the official website i.e. ac or ac.

