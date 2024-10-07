(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Top Visa-Free Countries For Indian Passport Holders When planning a vacation to a foreign country, applying for a visa becomes a necessary part of the process, but it can be time-consuming. Spending hours about the complex visa application procedures for the country of choice is common. This article will list the visa-free countries for Indians and discuss international insurance. Visa-free Countries for Indian Passport Holders According to the Henley and Partners Passport Index, Indian passport holders are permitted

to travel to 35 countries without a visa as of March 2024. They can also travel with an e-visa/entry permit and obtain a visa on arrival in the countries listed below. Currently, the Indian passport ranks 82nd in terms of freedom to travel. Here is the list of visa-free countries for Indians :

Country Visa Type Duration of the Stay Nepal

– Not applicable Thailand

Visa on Arrival, e-Visa

30 days Malaysia

e-Visa

30 days Sri Lanka Visa on Arrival, e-Visa

30 days Bhutan

–

14 days

Hong Kong

Pre-registration form on arrival or online

14 days

Iran

Visa on Arrival

15 days Kazakhstan

e-Visa

14 days

Oman

e-Visa

14 days

Macao (SAR China)

–

30 days

Palestinian Territories

–

Not applicable

Senegal

–

90 days

Mauritius

–

90 days

Tunisia

Visa on Arrival

Not applicable

Angola

Visa on Arrival

30 days

Rwanda

Visa on Arrival

30 days

Seychelles –

90 days Gambia

–

90 days

El Salvador

–

90 days

Jamaica

Visa on Arrival

30 days

Barbados

–

90 days

Haiti

–

90 days

Dominica

–

180 days

Grenada

–

90 days

British Virgin Islands

–

30 days

Montserrat

–

Not applicable

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

–

90 days

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Visa on Arrival

90 days

Fiji

Visa on Arrival

120 days

Vanuatu

Visa on Arrival

30 days

Kiribati

Visa on Arrival

90 days

Micronesia

–

30 days

Cook Islands

Visa on Arrival

31 days

Niue

–

Not applicable

Trinidad and Tobago

–

90 days



There are some entry requirements that you must adhere to enter the country easily. You must ensure that you have:



A valid passport for at least 6 months after your departure date.

Provide proof that you have sufficient funds to take care of your stay overseas.

Proof of a return or onward ticket.

Provide proof of accommodation and an itinerary for your stay. Recent passport-sized photographs.

Other essential requirements include:



Travel or Medical Insurance: You should also check out the list of countries where travel insurance is compulsory so that you have all the necessary documents.

Customs and Declarations: If you are carrying any valuable items, cash (over a certain limit), etc., as per the regulations of the foreign country, custom declaration forms will be required.

Criminal Record Check: Sometimes, you may be asked to cooperate with criminal record checks upon arrival. A criminal record, even smaller offences, might cause delay or refusal of entry into the respective nations.

Some of the essential points to keep in mind while paying a visit to the visa-free countries:



The duration of stay varies depending upon the destination nation. Overstaying can invite extra charges, require you to apply for a visa, or lead to penalties. So, you must double-check the limit and be aware of this.

Make sure you have enough cash in hand regarding the local currency of the nation you are visiting.

Plan the itinerary and the necessary local transportation to and from your locations. The country's authorities may request specific additional entry criteria. So, before you go, it is advisable to obtain the most recent information about the destination country from embassies or other official government sources.

There are about 38 countries across the world where the International Travel Insurance Policy is compulsory for visitors:



United States of America (not mandatory, but advised to have one)

United Arab of Emirates

Schengen countries (a group of 27 countries in Central Europe)

Ecuador, including the Galapagos Islands

Cuba

Russia

New Zealand

Antarctica

Turkey

Qatar

Ukraine Saudi Arabia

Though international travel insurance

is not mandatory in all countries, a primary reason for having it is the high cost of healthcare in foreign countries. You would also want to protect your finances from unforeseen situations that can arise during your travel.

Moreover, you can enjoy

several benefits from travel insurance policie . Some of them are:



Medical Assistance in Emergencies : During your journey, you may require emergency medical help, whether due to an accident or an illness. Travel insurance can cover your expenses in such instances.

Loss or Delay of Belongings : When your checked-in baggage has been delayed, or you have misplaced your wallet, passport, travel papers, etc., your travel insurance coverage can give monetary compensation.

Trip Cancellation or Flight Delays : Travel insurance covers unforeseen circumstances such as a flight delay, missed connection, or complete trip cancellation.

Coverage for Extended or Abandoned Trips : Strikes, riots, natural disasters, and other occurrences may disrupt the duration of your vacation; nevertheless, your travel insurance will cover it as well. Bounced Bookings : If your booking has bounced, travel insurance helps and might save you from a loss.

So, now that you know about the visa-free countries for Indians, you can further investigate the details and easily plan a trip to one of these countries of your choice.

If you want to make your trip safer and ensure financial protection, purchasing a travel insurance plan at the very onset is best! There are many travel insurance online plans available on the market, and you can compare them to avail yourself of the maximum benefits at an affordable price.