Top Visa-Free Countries For Indian Passport Holders

Date
10/7/2024 3:15:34 PM
When planning a vacation to a foreign country, applying for a visa becomes a necessary part of the process, but it can be time-consuming. Spending hours online learning about the complex visa application procedures for the country of choice is common.
This article will list the visa-free countries for Indians and discuss international travel insurance.
Visa-free Countries for Indian Passport Holders
According to the Henley and Partners Passport Index, Indian passport holders are permitted
to travel to 35 countries without a visa as of March 2024. They can also travel with an e-visa/entry permit and obtain a visa on arrival in the countries listed below. Currently, the Indian passport ranks 82nd in terms of freedom to travel.
Here is the list of visa-free countries for Indians :
What are the Entry Requirements in Visa-free Countries for Indians?
| Country
| Visa Type
| Duration of the Stay
| Nepal
| –
| Not applicable
| Thailand
| Visa on Arrival, e-Visa
| 30 days
| Malaysia
| e-Visa
| 30 days
| Sri Lanka
| Visa on Arrival, e-Visa
| 30 days
| Bhutan
| –
| 14 days
| Hong Kong
| Pre-registration form on arrival or online
| 14 days
| Iran
| Visa on Arrival
| 15 days
| Kazakhstan
| e-Visa
| 14 days
| Oman
| e-Visa
| 14 days
| Macao (SAR China)
| –
| 30 days
| Palestinian Territories
| –
| Not applicable
| Senegal
| –
| 90 days
| Mauritius
| –
| 90 days
| Tunisia
| Visa on Arrival
| Not applicable
| Angola
| Visa on Arrival
| 30 days
| Rwanda
| Visa on Arrival
| 30 days
| Seychelles
| –
| 90 days
| Gambia
| –
| 90 days
| El Salvador
| –
| 90 days
| Jamaica
| Visa on Arrival
| 30 days
| Barbados
| –
| 90 days
| Haiti
| –
| 90 days
| Dominica
| –
| 180 days
| Grenada
| –
| 90 days
| British Virgin Islands
| –
| 30 days
| Montserrat
| –
| Not applicable
| St. Vincent and the Grenadines
| –
| 90 days
| Saint Kitts and Nevis
| Visa on Arrival
| 90 days
| Fiji
| Visa on Arrival
| 120 days
| Vanuatu
| Visa on Arrival
| 30 days
| Kiribati
| Visa on Arrival
| 90 days
| Micronesia
| –
| 30 days
| Cook Islands
| Visa on Arrival
| 31 days
| Niue
| –
| Not applicable
| Trinidad and Tobago
| –
| 90 days
There are some entry requirements that you must adhere to enter the country easily. You must ensure that you have:
A valid passport for at least 6 months after your departure date.
Provide proof that you have sufficient funds to take care of your stay overseas.
Proof of a return or onward ticket.
Provide proof of accommodation and an itinerary for your stay.
Recent passport-sized photographs.
Other essential requirements include:
Travel or Medical Insurance: You should also check out the list of countries where travel insurance is compulsory so that you have all the necessary documents.
Customs and Declarations: If you are carrying any valuable items, cash (over a certain limit), etc., as per the regulations of the foreign country, custom declaration forms will be required.
Criminal Record Check: Sometimes, you may be asked to cooperate with criminal record checks upon arrival. A criminal record, even smaller offences, might cause delay or refusal of entry into the respective nations.
What are the Important Things to Take into Consideration in Visa-Free Countries?
Some of the essential points to keep in mind while paying a visit to the visa-free countries:
The duration of stay varies depending upon the destination nation. Overstaying can invite extra charges, require you to apply for a visa, or lead to penalties. So, you must double-check the limit and be aware of this.
Make sure you have enough cash in hand regarding the local currency of the nation you are visiting.
Plan the itinerary and the necessary local transportation to and from your locations.
The country's authorities may request specific additional entry criteria. So, before you go, it is advisable to obtain the most recent information about the destination country from embassies or other official government sources.
Why is Travel Insurance Important for Indian Passport Holders While Travelling?
There are about 38 countries across the world where the International Travel Insurance Policy is compulsory for visitors:
United States of America (not mandatory, but advised to have one)
United Arab of Emirates
Schengen countries (a group of 27 countries in Central Europe)
Ecuador, including the Galapagos Islands
Cuba
Russia
New Zealand
Antarctica
Turkey
Qatar
Ukraine
Saudi Arabia
Though international travel insurance
is not mandatory in all countries, a primary reason for having it is the high cost of healthcare in foreign countries. You would also want to protect your finances from unforeseen situations that can arise during your travel.
Moreover, you can enjoy
several benefits from travel insurance policie . Some of them are:
Medical Assistance in Emergencies : During your journey, you may require emergency medical help, whether due to an accident or an illness. Travel insurance can cover your expenses in such instances.
Loss or Delay of Belongings : When your checked-in baggage has been delayed, or you have misplaced your wallet, passport, travel papers, etc., your travel insurance coverage can give monetary compensation.
Trip Cancellation or Flight Delays : Travel insurance covers unforeseen circumstances such as a flight delay, missed connection, or complete trip cancellation.
Coverage for Extended or Abandoned Trips : Strikes, riots, natural disasters, and other occurrences may disrupt the duration of your vacation; nevertheless, your travel insurance will cover it as well.
Bounced Bookings : If your booking has bounced, travel insurance helps and might save you from a loss.
Final Words
So, now that you know about the visa-free countries for Indians, you can further investigate the details and easily plan a trip to one of these countries of your choice.
If you want to make your trip safer and ensure financial protection, purchasing a travel insurance plan at the very onset is best! There are many travel insurance online plans available on the market, and you can compare them to avail yourself of the maximum benefits at an affordable price.
