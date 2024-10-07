New Documents Signed Between Philippines And South Korea
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Philippines and South Korea have signed six new documents on
strengthening maritime cooperation, restoring the Bataan nuclear
power plant and other issues, Azernews
reports.
It was reported that South Korean President Yun Seok-yel is in
Manila as part of a two-day state visit at the invitation of
Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos. New documents:
- Memorandum of Understanding on Maritime Cooperation between
the Philippine Coast Guard and the Korean Coast Guard;
- Memorandum on the partnership program in the field of economic
innovation;
- Memorandum on strategic cooperation in the supply chains of
critical raw materials;
-Memorandum on the feasibility study for the construction of the
Bataan NPP;
- Loan agreement on the Samar Coastal Road Project II and the
Laguna Lake Coastal Road Network project Stage I;
- The program for the implementation of the memorandum for
2024-2029 between the Department of Tourism and the Ministry of
Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea.
It should be noted that Yoon Seok-yel is the first South Korean
leader to visit the Philippines since 2011.
