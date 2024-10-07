عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Documents Signed Between Philippines And South Korea

New Documents Signed Between Philippines And South Korea


10/7/2024 3:10:49 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Philippines and South Korea have signed six new documents on strengthening maritime cooperation, restoring the Bataan nuclear power plant and other issues, Azernews reports.

It was reported that South Korean President Yun Seok-yel is in Manila as part of a two-day state visit at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos. New documents:

- Memorandum of Understanding on Maritime Cooperation between the Philippine Coast Guard and the Korean Coast Guard;
- Memorandum on the partnership program in the field of economic innovation;
- Memorandum on strategic cooperation in the supply chains of critical raw materials;
-Memorandum on the feasibility study for the construction of the Bataan NPP;
- Loan agreement on the Samar Coastal Road Project II and the Laguna Lake Coastal Road Network project Stage I;
- The program for the implementation of the memorandum for 2024-2029 between the Department of Tourism and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea.

It should be noted that Yoon Seok-yel is the first South Korean leader to visit the Philippines since 2011.

MENAFN07102024000195011045ID1108754692


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search