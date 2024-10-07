New Documents Signed Between Philippines And South Korea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Philippines and South Korea have signed six new documents on strengthening maritime cooperation, restoring the Bataan nuclear power and other issues, Azernews reports.

It was reported that South Korean President Yun Seok-yel is in Manila as part of a two-day state visit at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos. New documents:

- Memorandum of Understanding on Maritime Cooperation between the Philippine Coast Guard and the Korean Coast Guard;

- Memorandum on the partnership program in the field of economic innovation;

- Memorandum on strategic cooperation in the supply chains of critical raw materials;

-Memorandum on the feasibility study for the construction of the Bataan NPP;

- Loan agreement on the Samar Coastal Road Project II and the Laguna Lake Coastal Road Network project Stage I;

- The program for the implementation of the memorandum for 2024-2029 between the Department of Tourism and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Republic of Korea.

It should be noted that Yoon Seok-yel is the first South Korean leader to visit the Philippines since 2011.