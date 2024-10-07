عربي


Ethiopian Parliament Names New Pres.

10/7/2024 3:04:49 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The Ethiopian parliament on Monday voted for Taye Atske Selassie as the country's new president, succeeding the current president Sahle-Work Zewde.
The newly-appointed president was sworn in before members of Ethiopia's House of Peoples' Representatives and House of Federation, according to Ethiopian local media reports.
Selassie was chosen foreign Minister of Ethiopian in April as part of a new government shakeup. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

