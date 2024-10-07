Ethiopian Parliament Names New Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Oct 7 (KUNA) -- The Ethiopian parliament on Monday voted for Taye Atske Selassie as the country's new president, succeeding the current president Sahle-Work Zewde. The newly-appointed president was sworn in before members of Ethiopia's House of Peoples' Representatives and House of Federation, according to Ethiopian local reports. Selassie was chosen foreign of Ethiopian in April as part of a new shakeup. (end) mam

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.