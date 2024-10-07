Paktika Residents Want Opening Of More CIC Distribution Branches

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHARAN (Pajhwok): Some residents of southeastern Paktika have said that there were only two Computerized Identity Card (CIC) branches in this province and they could not get CIC easily because of the crowd and distance.

Local officials also acknowledged the problem and said efforts were underway to address the problem.

Baz Mohammad, a resident of Yahyakhelo district, told Pajhwok Afghan News that he came here along with his family to get CIC.

He said the distance between the CIC centre and their home was long and they would not be able to return in time, in addition, the fare of the bus was also high.

He said:“I came from Yahyakhelo, we face many problems when we bring our female family members to get CIC, sometimes the vehicle breaks down and we could reach our turn or sometimes the official time is over, then we spend nights at a hotel or come multiple times to get a Tazkera.”

Bilal, a resident of Giyan district, said they faced multiple problems when they wanted to get CIC.

He said:“It takes up to five hours to get to a CIC centre from Giyan district, one has to pay money for the rent because most people were poor and sometimes the applicants have to stay for one or two nights here.”

Some other residents also expressed similar complaints and asked the government to address this issue.

Mawlavi Faiz Mohammad Samim, head of the National Statistics and Information Department, said:“We have one centre in Sharan and one in the Urgon district, we want to open a third centre in the Khairkot district and in addition the Asan Khdmat section should be also opened which would help address most problems of the people.”

