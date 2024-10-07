EDS Completes SOC I Type II Audits, Reaffirming Commitment To Excellence In Controls

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EDS, a leading provider of service and program solutions for law enforcement agencies nationwide, is proud to announce its recent successful completion of

SOC I Type II audits. These audits, conducted by an independent certified public accountant, verify a company's effective controls related to security, processing integrity, availability, confidentiality, and/or privacy.

Achieving such accreditation is a testament to EDS' dedication to maintaining high standards of security and control. SOC I Type II audit reports are crucial, as they provide reasonable assurance concerning the design and operating effectiveness of controls and identify any potential risks that may impact law enforcement agency clients.

This is not the company's first achievement; the company also passed the SOC I Type II audits in 2018, 2020, and 2022. Consistent success in these evaluations underscores the company's commitment to operational excellence and continual improvement, reinforcing trust and reliability among its partners nationwide.

"Achieving the SOC I Type II accreditation yet again reflects our ongoing commitment to operational security," said Rich Milliman, CEO of EDS. "We will continue to prioritize robust controls and innovative solutions so we can continue to meet the evolving needs of law enforcement agencies nationwide."

Providing administration of off-duty programs as well as an active-duty scheduling platform for the law enforcement community, Extra Duty Solutions has over 300 clients across 30 states. Services include vendor management, job scheduling, billing, collections, payroll, and more. For more information, visit extradutysolutions.

For more info:

Kim Guarnaccia, Head of Marketing

Extra Duty Solutions

475 414-0362

[email protected]

SOURCE Extra Duty Solutions

