Questex’S Vibe Conference Officially Opens Operator Applications For 2025 Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex 's Vibe , the premier conference for on-premise beverage executives, is now accepting operator applications for its 2025 conference. The conference takes place March 3-5, 2025 at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA.



Vibe Conference is designed for on-premise chain restaurant executives, hotel professionals, cruise-line operators, casino managers, contract-foodservice executives, beverage directors, and marketing VPs. Attendees will have access to keynotes, general sessions, and workshops that cover critical industry topics. Additionally, the conference provides unique networking opportunities to connect with peers and sample the latest beverage innovations from both established leaders and emerging brands, making it an invaluable event for those looking to optimize their profitability in the on-premise beverage sector.

Conference topics include marketing forecasts for on-premise, global and US beverage trends, RFP process panels for restaurants and hotels, Advanced Strategies for Maximizing Beverage Sales ROI, Scaling Small to Mid-Size Concepts; Creative Wine Sales and Promotions, Mastering Beverage Program Launches Across Large-Scale Concepts, Multi-Generational Communication & Training, Building a Multi-Million Dollar Beverage Program, Consumer Trends in Non-Traditional Venues , Creative Partnerships for Immersive Activations and much more.

“Vibe Conference is the leading meeting place for on-premise beverage professionals to connect, discover emerging trends, experience cutting-edge innovations, and build influential partnerships that shape the industry's future,” said Tim McLucas, VP and Market Leader of the Hospitality Group at Questex.“This event offers operators direct access to thought leaders who are pushing the boundaries of success within the beverage world. We look forward to delivering an elevated guest experience in 2025 that combines an expanded conference program and enhanced networking opportunities.”

Vibe Conference is not only committed to driving innovation and success within the beverage industry but also to making a positive impact beyond the business. This year, Vibe Conference is proud to support CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees) as its official charity partner, helping to support families of food and beverage service employees in times of need. Through this partnership, the Conference aims to bring the industry together for a cause that truly matters.

Operators can register here through February 14, 2025. Contact Andrea Hutchinson, Industry Relations Director, at ... with any questions.

To attend Vibe Conference as a supplier, companies must be a sponsor. Learn how to become a sponsor by contacting Donna Bruns (Companies A-L) at ... and Fadi Alsayegh (Companies M-Z) at ... .

CORE Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

CORE Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) is a 501(c)(3) a national non-profit and the charity of choice for the Vibe Conference. It was founded by members of the beverage vertical. Vibe has been instrumental by partnering with CORE in this mission, helping to raise over $1.2 million through the Vibe conference over the course of our partnership! Learn more here .

About Vibe Conference

Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. This top on-premise conference is held annually and delivers high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2025 conference will be held at the Town and Country Resort in San Diego, CA March 3-5, 2025.



About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer . Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better : travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer : life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences . We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

