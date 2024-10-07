2024 “Thirty Under 30” Award Winners Announced By Questex’S Hotel Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex 's Hotel Management announces the annual“Thirty Under 30” list, showcasing rising stars in the hospitality industry.



Each year, Hotel Management opens its call for nominations to the greater in order to capture true rising talent that deserves widespread recognition for their dedication to the field. Nominees must be 29 years old or younger as of Dec. 31, 2024, currently work at any level in a hotel field (operations, management, ownership, technology, asset management, consulting, training, sales & marketing), have completed a significant project for his or her hotel or organization and be recognized by leaders of his or her own hotel or organization as an emerging leader.

This year, more than 75 nominations were received, and 30 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management's senior editorial staff for their dedication and outstanding achievements. They are:

Brody Aarhaus, Regional Director of Business Development, Hotel EquitiesClaire Bixler, Director of Housekeeping, Omni Louisville HotelJustin Braunsweiger, Area Director of Finance, Crescent Hotels and ResortsCameron Carlson, Marketing Manager, National Hospitality Services, Hotel EquitiesClaire Caviglia, Director of Housekeeping, Charlestowne HotelsEmily Crawford, Corporate Sales Manager, Sandpiper HospitalityDanielle Diersing, Senior Manager, Product Experience & Prototypes, HiltonSierra Dills, General Manager, Resort Operations, Worldmark LeavenworthBlake Epstein, Vendor Relations Specialist, McKibbon HospitalityOlivia Franklin, Event & Wedding Manager, JW Marriott Grand RapidsBridgette Giakas, Social Media Consultant, Driftwood Hospitality ManagementDylan Gmeiner, Marketing Consultant, BWH HotelsBlake Heiman, Vice President of Development, TGC GroupLily Hernandez, General Manager, Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Limerick (Pa.)Rylie Johnson, Director - Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, HRI HospitalityGibran Kafal, Food & Beverage Guest Relations Manager, Wequassett Resort & Golf ClubSarah Keim, Director of Sales, OTO Development / AC Hotel SpartanburgVeronica Kelsey, Associate Restaurant & Bar Marketing Manager, First HospitalityAmy Leach, Director of Sales & Marketing, GF Hotels & ResortsSaim Malik, Area Director of Finance, Atrium HospitalityAndre Mallet, Assistant Front Office Manager, The Jefferson Washington DCMatt McCarthy, Director of Business Development, Concord HospitalityKashaf Momin, Manager, Responsible Sourcing & Sustainability, Hilton Supply ManagementMiraj Patel, Chairman, AAHOAMeredith Pittman, Manager of Marketing & Digital Strategy, Remington Hospitality - TexasCarlie Russell, Strategic Operations Manager, Spire Hospitality - TexasAyesha Saddiqa, General Manager, HEI Hotels & ResortsJosie Strang, Vice President - Acquisitions & Business Development, Davidson Hospitality GroupKarlee Tanel, Corporate Director of Marketing, Tandem Hospitality GroupMeghan Williams, Human Resources Manager, Waldorf Astoria Park City

“Hotel Management is proud to present a dynamic group of young hospitality professionals in our annual Thirty Under 30 class,” said Jennifer Glatt, Hotel Management Editor-in-Chief and Content Director for Questex Hospitality.“They are redefining the industry with their creativity and zeal for the industry and raising the bar for excellence in hospitality.”

The 2024 Thirty Under 30 winners are featured online and in the October issue of Hotel Management. Visit to learn more.

Hotel Management's 2024“Thirty Under 30” Awards are sponsored by DIRECTV HOSPITALITY .

