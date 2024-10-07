ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT LAUNCHES THERAPEUTIC CLEANSE RETREAT TO PROMOTE OPTIMUM GUT HEALTH

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) 06 October 2024 — Set amidst the Middle East’s largest and first full immersion wellness destination, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som invites you to its Therapeutic Cleanse Retreat, an experience tailored to nurture your gut and colon health.



With growing awareness of the connection between gut health and overall wellness, recognising the signs of an unhealthy gut and taking proactive steps to improve it is more important than ever. From common symptoms like upset stomachs, food intolerances and constant fatigue to the influence of gut health on mental wellbeing, like the production of dopamine and serotonin, the gut plays a significant role in overall health.



By embracing natural gut boosters, making mindful dietary changes and prioritising emotional well-being, individuals can lead a longer, healthier and more vibrant lives that are more joyful and fulfilling. Zulal Wellness Resort’s experts have crafted the Therapeutic Cleanse Retreat to help you kick-start a dietary transformation. It combines daily detox meals with soothing treatments that support gut health, along with personalised wellness consultations to guide you.



Each stay at Zulal Wellness Resort offers a holistic journey designed to support your gut health and overall wellbeing. It all starts with a personalised Health & Wellness Consultation, where experts work with you to understand your health goals and create a customised plan of treatments and activities just for you.



The programme aims to rejuvenate the digestive system through an integrated approach of wellness therapies and detox meals rooted in Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM), crafted from organic, whole foods that prioritise natural ingredients.



Every aspect of the stay is designed to cleanse and nourish, and guests are immersed in daily spa experiences that have been carefully curated to support sustainable weight loss and heightened energy levels. Advanced health assessments like physical analysis and VISIA Facial Imaging Skin Analysis provide valuable insights into posture, body composition and skin health, complemented treatments and access to extensive wellness centre facilities like the hydrothermal areas, saunas, steam rooms and Himalayan salt rooms.



With the option to customise each day with additional treatments like invigorating massages, holistic classes and a wide range of fitness and leisure activities, the Therapeutic Cleanse Retreat ranges from three to 14 nights and presents the ideal opportunity to rediscover health, balance and vitality in Qatar.





