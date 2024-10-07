(MENAFN) The Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosatom is poised to play a pivotal role in bolstering Africa's security, according to Anatoly Bashkin, the director of the Africa Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry. Speaking at the ‘Russia-Africa: What’s Next?’ forum hosted by the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), Bashkin emphasized the continent's growing appeal for investments in high-tech industries.



Bashkin highlighted that Rosatom is actively engaged in promoting various projects across Africa aimed at the peaceful utilization of nuclear energy. This includes the development of centers based on multipurpose research reactors, with plans for future nuclear power plants. He asserted that these initiatives would not only enhance energy security on the continent but also stimulate industrial growth.



The director underscored the positive trend in trade relations between Russia and African nations, noting that many Russian companies have established a longstanding presence in the region. Bashkin expressed Russia's commitment to supporting African countries in achieving genuine sovereignty, advocating against Western interventions that impose politicized solutions on local issues. He reiterated the principle championed by African nations themselves: "African solutions to African problems."



Notably, the collaboration between Rosatom and African nations has already begun to take shape. In October of the previous year, Burkina Faso entered into an agreement with Rosatom for the construction of a nuclear power plant. This agreement followed a direct request from the country's interim leader, Ibrahim Traore, to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the second Russia-Africa summit held in St. Petersburg.



As Africa continues to seek sustainable energy solutions, Rosatom's initiatives may serve as a cornerstone for future advancements, positioning the continent as a burgeoning hub for nuclear energy development while enhancing its overall energy independence.D MORE: Presidents launch nuclear power station unit

MENAFN07102024000045015687ID1108752753