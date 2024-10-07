Acquisition of The Hightower Agency by Ramsey MediaWorks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JOPLIN, MO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ramsey MediaWorks Announces Acquisition of The Hightower Agency , Expanding its Leadership in Recruitment AdvertisingRamsey MediaWorks, a leading advertising agency specializing in Talent Acquisition (TA) Marketing, is excited to announce the acquisition of The Hightower Agency, a legacy firm in the recruitment marketing industry. This acquisition strengthens Ramsey MediaWorks' position as a leader in providing cutting-edge, custom advertising solutions and enhances its ability to serve a broader range of clients with advanced technology and automation tools.The Hightower Agency, established in 1990, has built a solid reputation for delivering effective client-first recruitment marketing campaigns. With a strong and highly respected long-term client base, The Hightower Agency has successfully supported employers in finding and attracting quality talent for over three decades. The integration of Hightower's strengths into an already robust portfolio will allow Ramsey MediaWorks to offer unmatched customer service in the talent acquisition landscape.“We are excited to welcome The Hightower Agency into the Ramsey MediaWorks family. When we look at the current TA/Recruitment Marketing landscape, it's full of companies providing overly standardized solutions and products that funnel their clients into the same mold,” said Garrett Ramsey, President.“This acquisition aligns with our mission to relentlessly serve our clients via an embedded and customized approach. With Hightower's long-standing reputation for client-first service, it was a no-brainer to bring them under our umbrella and provide them with advanced tech and automation tools to help bolster their client offering moving forward.”The acquisition will enhance Ramsey MediaWorks' service offerings, including:Expanded Relationships: The Hightower Agency's years of experience in recruitment marketing will bring familiar faces into the Ramsey MediaWorks family.Advanced Technology & Automation Tools: Ramsey MediaWorks has been relentlessly pursuing and adopting new technology and automation tools into our clients' first-party ecosystems. By integrating The Hightower Agency's relationships with Ramsey MediaWorks' cutting-edge technology, clients will benefit from an enhanced ability to reach top-tier candidates quickly and efficiently.Broader Client Reach: The combined resources and talent of both agencies will enable Ramsey MediaWorks to support larger-scale projects and service new entities across the transportation industry and beyond.“This is a pivotal chapter for us,” said Pat Hightower, President of The Hightower Agency.“We're excited about the new opportunities that will be available to several of our employees and long-standing clients. With Ramsey MediaWorks' advanced technologies and a shared client-first approach, I am thrilled to see what the future holds.”The acquisition is expected to be fully integrated by November 1, 2024, with no disruption to current services. Clients of both agencies will continue to receive the high-quality service they have come to expect, along with access to new tools and resources to better achieve their TA/Recruitment Marketing goals.For more information or to speak with a representative, please contact:Media Contact:Garrett RamseyPresidentRamsey MediaWorks800.209.8536...About Ramsey MediaWorksRamsey MediaWorks is a second-generation advertising agency specializing in custom solutions for talent acquisition teams. Leveraging the latest in technology and automation tools while never losing the human touch, Ramsey MediaWorks delivers personalized, high-impact campaigns that help employers attract top-tier talent across various industries.About The Hightower AgencyThe Hightower Agency is a leading recruitment marketing agency known for delivering client-first, results-driven strategies that help companies attract, engage, and retain top-tier talent. With decades of experience, The Hightower Agency has been a trusted partner to employers seeking to optimize their recruitment efforts.

