Eight Civilians Injured As Russians Launch Air Strike On Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian conducted an air strike on Kherson, resulting in injuries to eight civilians, including two children aged three and five.

That is according to the Kherson City Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“After 10:00, Russian forces launched an air strike on Kherson,” the statement says.

It is noted that two guided aerial bombs hit the coastal zone of the Tsentralnyi district, with a further two hitting the northern part of the area. According to preliminary information, eight people were injured, two of them are children aged three and five. The data is being updated.

According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war.

Russians shelledat night, elderly woman wounded

According to the investigation, the Russian army carried out an air strike on Kherson on October 7 at about 10:40.

The enemy launched four guided aerial bombs at the regional center, which hit civilian objects. The blast waves damaged at least six high-rise buildings.

The prosecutor's office also informs that two children and six adult civilians are currently known to have been injured. The data is being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 61-year-old woman was killed and an 82-year-old woman was wounded in a nighttime shelling of Kherson.