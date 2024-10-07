STORYDIUM NETWORK, A Startup Focused On Making Stories Shareable, Joins Fastercapital
Date
10/7/2024
Storydium Network is a startup based in Nigeria founded by Paul M Sunday, a full-time entrepreneur passionate about storytelling and the wonders it enables to societies.
Paul believes that a lot of Nigerian people have many valuable stories to share but do not have the means to.
STORYDIUM NETWORK has joined the Tech Cofounder program by FasterCapital and is planning to raise 100K USD.
FasterCapital is a virtual incubator based in United Arab Emirates that provides multiple programs for startups to meet their various needs; the Tech Cofounder program, the Idea to Product program, and the Grow your Startup program. Founders can join any of these programs for free online.
Paul M Sunday, founder of Storydium Network comments,“We aspire to enrich the entertainment area in Nigeria and Africa and hopefully FasterCapital will be part of that.”
Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments,“Storydium Network and FasterCapital will work together in order to achieve these goals after securing the capital needed.”
