Power Semiconductor Market Forecast Reveals Key Growth Factors Through 2032

Power Semiconductor Market Expected to Reach $79.9 Billion by 2032

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The power semiconductor market is being driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient electronic devices and the rapid expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) industry. However, a key restraint is the complex manufacturing process and high initial costs associated with power semiconductors. On the other hand, the growing adoption of renewable energy sources and the development of smart grids present a significant opportunity for the market's further growth and technological advancement. Allied Market Research, titled,“Power Semiconductor Market, by Component, Product, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032," The power semiconductor market size was valued at $48.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $79.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:Power semiconductors are electronic devices that are specifically designed to handle high power levels in electrical circuits. They are essential components in various applications where efficient energy conversion, control, and management are crucial. Power semiconductors play a significant role in power electronics, which encompasses a wide range of industries such as renewable energy, electric vehicles, industrial automation, consumer electronics, and more. Power semiconductors are typically made from semiconducting materials like silicon (Si) or silicon carbide (SiC), because of their unique electrical properties. These materials allow for the control of electrical current under different conditions. The choice of material depends on the specific requirements of the application. For instance, silicon-based power semiconductors are widely used in low to medium-power applications, while silicon carbide and gan semiconductors, known as wide-bandgap semiconductors, are increasingly being used in high-power applications due to their superior electrical characteristics.The development of power semiconductors has revolutionized various industries by enabling the efficient use of energy, reducing energy wastage, and promoting the adoption of clean energy sources. Power semiconductors have contributed to the growth of renewable energy systems, allowing for the conversion of solar and wind energy into usable electrical power. They have also played a significant role in the electrification of transportation through the use of power semiconductors in electric vehicles. power semiconductors are critical components in power electronics, enabling efficient energy conversion, control, and management. They are made from semiconducting materials such as silicon or silicon carbide and come in various types, including diodes, transistors, and thyristors. Advances in power semiconductor technology have led to increased efficiency, reliability, and power density. These devices have revolutionized industries such as renewable energy and electric vehicles, promoting energy efficiency and sustainability.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:An increase in using solar photovoltaic panels to generate electricity along with a surge in demand for power semiconductor devices across various industry verticals are the factors that drive the power semiconductor market growth. However, the intricacy of the production network and planning cycle of SiC semiconductor innovation is hampering the market growth. Conversely, the government's HVDC and smart grid initiatives are expected to create lucrative power semiconductor market trends.Key findings of the study- In 2022, by-product, the Silicon Carbide (SiC) segment was the highest revenue contributor to the power semiconductor market share , with $28,602.3 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $45,977.9 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.8%.- By component, the power discrete segment was the highest revenue contributor to the power semiconductor market analysis, with $21,971.3 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $32,160 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.8%.- By application, the IT and Telecom segment was the highest revenue contributor to the power semiconductor industry, with $14,903.8 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $23,306.5 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.5%.- By region, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $21,444.2 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $37,843.9 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.7%.Inquiry before Buying:The power semiconductor market key players profiled in the report include Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corporation. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the power semiconductor industry. For Instance, In May 2023, Infineon Technologies AG, the global leader in automotive semiconductors, and Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”), the world's largest electronics manufacturing services provider, aimed to establish a long-term partnership in the field of electric vehicles (EV) to jointly develop advanced electromobility with efficient and intelligent features. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focuses on silicon carbide (SiC) development, leveraging Infineon's automotive SiC innovations and Foxconn's know-how in automotive systems. In addition, In May 2023, Infineon Technologies AG announced the business expansion for a new plant in Dresden together with political leaders from Brussels, Berlin, and Saxony. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Saxony's Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer, and Dresden's Mayor Dirk Hilbert symbolically launched construction work together with Infineon CEO Jochen Hanebeck. With an investment volume of five billion euros, the new plant is the largest single investment in Infineon's history.Trending Reports in the Semiconductor and Electronics Industry:1. Water Cooled Capacitors Market-2. Computer Monitor Market -3. Compound Semiconductor Market -About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

