Will Cooperate Fully With Agencies: AAP's RS MP Sanjeev Arora Amid ED Searches

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Sanjeev Arora on Monday said that he was a law-abiding and would 'assist' the agencies in all possible ways.

His remark comes in the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducting raids at his residence and office premises in Chandigarh.

According to reports, the ED team raided the residence and office of Sanjeev Arora and some others on Chandigarh road in Ludhiana this morning, in connection with an alleged money laundering probe.

The AAP Parliamentarian took to X after the raids and wrote,“I am a law-abiding citizen, am not sure about the reason for search operation, will cooperate fully with agencies and make sure all their queries are answered.”

However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP didn't pull any punches in slamming the BJP and Centre over the ED raids on one of its lawmakers.

Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy CM called it another witch-hunt to harass its lawmakers.

Citing his own and Kejriwal's example, he said that such antics won't frighten them.

“Today again Modi ji has left his parrot free. Since this morning, ED is raiding the house of Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora. In the last two years, they have raided Arvind Kejriwal's house, my house, Sanjay Singh's house, Satyendra Jain's house... nothing was found anywhere. But Modi ji's agencies are engaged with full dedication in making fake cases one after the other.

“These people will go to any extent to break the Aam Aadmi Party. No matter how much they try, the Aam Aadmi Party people will neither stop, nor sell themselves, nor get scared,” he added.

AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh also hit out at the Centre and accused it of unleashing its agencies and state machineries to trouble the Opposition leaders.

“Another morning, another raid. ED officials have reached AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's house. Modi ji's fake case-making machine is after the Aam Aadmi Party 24 hours a day. SC has also reprimanded them several times to stop filing false cases, but still the ED is not understanding. These agencies do not obey the court, they only obey their masters. But Modi ji's arrogance completely fails in front of the courage of Aam Aadmi Party leaders. Modi Ji, you cannot break a staunchly honest party by using fake cases and raids.” Singh said on X.