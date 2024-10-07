Madonna Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Her Late Brother Christopher Gerard Ciccone

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 7 (IANS) Queen of pop Madonna remembered her late brother Christopher Gerard Ciccone as she called him a "visionary" who "danced through the madness" of life alongside her.

After a representative for Christopher confirmed that he passed away at age of 63, Madonna shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, reports 'People' magazine.

The singer-songwriter remembered her brother as“the closest human to me for so long”. She shared an array of pictures of herself and Christopher through the years at award shows and on set.

As per 'People', Madonna started her message by sharing some of her early memories from their time together.

"It's hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo", Madonna wrote. "We took each other's hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood. In fact, dance was a kind of superglue that held us together. Discovering dance in our small Midwestern town saved me and then my brother came along, and it saved him too”.

She also noted that a ballet teacher once created a safe space for her brother to be gay. She then wrote of how Christopher followed her when she "finally got the courage" to travel to New York and become a dancer.

"And again we took each other's hands, and we danced through the madness of New York City! We devoured art and music and film like hungry animals. We were in the epicentre of all of these things exploding", Madonna recalled. "We danced through the madness of the AIDS epidemic. We went to funerals and we cried, and we went dancing. We danced together on stage in the beginning of my career and eventually, he became the creative director of many tours. When it came to good taste, my brother was the Pope, and you had to kiss the ring to get his blessing”.